03/12/2018 17:55:19

Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Related content
30 Nov - 
Hudson Technologies Announces Definitive Amendments to ..
26 Nov - 
Hudson Technologies Reports Receipt of Extension Letter..
21 Nov - 
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Relate..

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Hudson Technologies website at www.hudsontech.com, and click on “Investor Relations”.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-9205 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8054.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until January 5, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331.  Callers should use conference ID: 41503. 

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide® Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS®, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, Fault Detection and Diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the markets for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements which become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, risks associated with the Company’s joint ventures which include the ability of the parties to perform their obligations under the joint venture agreements, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the joint ventures may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate ASPEN Refrigerants, Inc, (formerly Airgas-Refrigerants, Inc.) and any other assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.  

  

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Institutional Marketing Services (IMS)

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Company Contact:

Brian F. Coleman, President & COO

Hudson Technologies, Inc.

(845) 735-6000

bcoleman@hudsontech.com

 

HT_logo (288 x 69).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:55 HDSN
Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results
30 Nov HDSN
Hudson Technologies Announces Definitive Amendments to Credit Facilities; Achieves $35M In Cash Flow From Operations For First Nine Months of 2018 With $45M In Excess Liquidity
26 Nov HDSN
Hudson Technologies Reports Receipt of Extension Letter From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
21 Nov HDSN
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
14 Nov HDSN
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
12 Nov HDSN
Hudson Technologies Files Extension for Quarterly Report Form 10-Q Filing
24 Oct HDSN
Hudson Technologies Announces Nasdaq Acceptance of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance
16 Oct HDSN
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
15 Oct DNR
Recent Analysis Shows Navistar International, Hudson Technologies, EnLink Midstream, Denbury Resources, Ellie Mae, and Farmland Partners Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
16 Aug HDSN
Hudson Technologies Reports Receipt of Deficiency Letter From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
3
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
4
Editas Medicine Announces Pre-Clinical Data Supporting Novel Approach for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Hudson Technologies Inc 1.090 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:29
Net Asset Value(s)
18:23
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:22
Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Appointed to AIA Executive Committee
18:21
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, ALGN, MGI and PPDF
18:19
Net Asset Value(s)
18:12
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, HTHT and HON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:12
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBBN and TSRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:11
Univest Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
18:10
H/Cell Energy Awarded Contracts and Panel Selection

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 19:01:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-03 20:01:53 - 2018-12-03 19:01:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY