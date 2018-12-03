IT – INET Nordic – UPDATE: Production date for Auction on Demand additional Time In Forces and Smart Order Routing strategies (71/18)

As previously communicated in IT notices 70/18 and 58/18, Auction on Demand (AOD), the Nasdaq Nordic Periodic Auction trading service will be further enhanced with two additional Time In Force (TIF) values and as communicated in IT notice 59/18 The Smart Order Routing (SOR) service, provided by Nasdaq Nordic, will be further enhanced with three additional strategies routing the order also to AOD before the Order is being routed to the Nasdaq Nordic Lit Order book, and possibly to Away markets.

A new production date December 6, 2018 has been set for these two enhancements.

Protocol changes

INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information. Testing access

Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4. Legal and Market Model

Changes will be reflected in INET Nordic Market Model effective December 6, 2018, published on Rules and Regulations for the Nordic Markets. Time Schedule

Future protocol specifications available – September 19 · INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 – October 1 · INET Production – December 6, 2018 Questions and feedback