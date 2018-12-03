03/12/2018 16:00:00

IT – INET Nordic – UPDATE: Production date for Auction on Demand additional Time In Forces and Smart Order Routing strategies (71/18)

As previously communicated in IT notices 70/18 and 58/18, Auction on Demand (AOD), the Nasdaq Nordic Periodic Auction trading service will be further enhanced with two additional Time In Force (TIF) values and as communicated in IT notice 59/18 The Smart Order Routing (SOR) service, provided by Nasdaq Nordic, will be further enhanced with three additional strategies routing the order also to AOD before the Order is being routed to the Nasdaq Nordic Lit Order book, and possibly to Away markets.

A new production date December 6, 2018 has been set for these two enhancements.

 

Protocol changes

INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information.

Testing access

Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4.

 

Legal and Market Model

Changes will be reflected in INET Nordic Market Model effective December 6, 2018, published on Rules and Regulations for the Nordic Markets.

Time Schedule

Future protocol specifications available – September 19

·    INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 – October 1

·    INET Production – December 6, 2018

 

Questions and feedback

For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:

 

Ronny Thellman

Tel: +46 8 405 6313

E-mail: ronny.thellman@nasdaq.com

 

 

Anders Green

Tel: +46 8 405 6752

E-mail: anders.green@nasdaq.com

Support

For technical questions, please contact:

Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations

Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

 

    

Best regards,

 

Nasdaq Nordic

 

 

Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

 

