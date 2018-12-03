Landec Announces Special Conference Call Regarding Acquisition of Yucatan Foods Scheduled for Today Monday December 3, 2018 at Noon Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses, Landec Natural Foods (LNF) and Lifecore Biomedical, has scheduled a Special Conference Call regarding the acquisition of Yucatan Foods which was announced today in a separate press release. The Special Conference Call will be held today Monday December 3, 2018 at Noon Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time). The teleconference and webcast are open to interested parties. Please log in 5-10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

Landec's President and CEO, Molly A. Hemmeter, will host the Special Conference Call with Gregory S. Skinner, Vice President and CFO. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Monday December 3, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. Pacific Time (Noon Eastern Time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: (844) 860-6243

U.S. and International Toll Number: (661) 378-9884

Conference ID: 1797696

Webcast: https://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through January 2, 2019.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Monday December 10, 2018.

Toll free replay dial in: (855) 859-2056

International replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay passcode: 1797696

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions within the packaged natural food and CDMO markets. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated CDMO that offers expertise and capabilities in fermentation, specialty formulation, aseptic filling and final packaging for FDA regulated medical devices and drugs to customers for applications in a wide array of markets including Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Oncology. Landec’s Natural Foods business sells products with 100% clean ingredients and includes Eat Smart®, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® (O), and Now Planting® brands, with a refrigerated supply chain that ensures fresh food delivery. Eat Smart is a leader in packaged fresh vegetables in North America, utilizing its proprietary BreatheWay® packaging technology to naturally extend the shelf life of fresh produce. O offers organic and natural olive oils and vinegars with real ingredients sourced from California growers. Now Planting is the Company’s recently launched brand focused on delivering pure-plant meal solutions to plant-forward consumers, with an initial offering of pure-plant soups. For more information about the company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information: At the Company: Investor Relations: Gregory S. Skinner John Mills, Partner Vice President Finance and CFO (646) 277-1254 (650) 261-3677 John.Mills@ICRINC.com