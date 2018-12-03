Lands' End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that due to the U.S. stock market closing on December 5, 2018 in observance of a day of mourning to honor late President George H.W. Bush, the company has changed the reporting date of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The company will now announce its third quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday, December 6 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on December 6, 2018, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com , international websites, third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

jean.fontana@icrinc.com