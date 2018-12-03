03/12/2018 11:45:00

Lands' End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Related content
21 Nov - 
Lands' End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings..
06 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows Gladstone Commercial, Lands' End,..
16 Oct - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Monroe Cap..

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that due to the U.S. stock market closing on December 5, 2018 in observance of a day of mourning to honor late President George H.W. Bush, the company has changed the reporting date of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The company will now announce its third quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday, December 6 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on December 6, 2018, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section. 

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, international websites, third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

jean.fontana@icrinc.com

Heritage_LANDSEND_logo_1line_ƒ_PMS289.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:45 LE
Lands' End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21 Nov LE
Lands' End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call
06 Nov LE
Recent Analysis Shows Gladstone Commercial, Lands' End, Echo Global Logistics, Magellan Midstream Partners, Suncor Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
16 Oct LE
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Monroe Capital, Anavex Life Sciences, Haynes International, Atara Biotherapeutics, Lands' End, and Envestnet — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
07 Sep LE
Lands' End Announces Participation in the 16th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference
06 Sep LE
Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
15 Aug LE
New Research Coverage Highlights Cincinnati Bell, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Shutterstock, Kopin, Lands' End, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
25 Jun LE
Lands’ End Elects Maureen Mullen to Board
12 Jun LE
Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
23 May LE
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Boise Cascade, L.L.C, MTS, Shopify, Lands' End, Gramercy Property Trust, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
2
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN
4
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
5
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC and ADNT

Related stock quotes

Lands End Inc 21.23 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:35
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend S.A, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:30
FTI Consulting Appoints Veteran Political and Analytics Expert to Lead Its Digital & Insights Offerings
12:30
Lincoln Electric Announces Acquisition of Inovatech Engineering Corporation
12:30
CGE Energy Issues Shareholder Letter Update
12:30
Xenon Announces Final Results of XEN1101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial and Update on XEN901 Phase 1 Clinical Trial at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting
12:27
Aptinyx Reports Positive Data from Interim Analysis of Exploratory Study of NYX-2925 in Subjects with Fibromyalgia
12:26
New share for trading, Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (448/18)
12:25
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Zillow Group, YRC Worldwide, The Home Depot, UROGEN PHARMA, ZIOPHARM Oncology, and Cinedigm — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
12:22
Bio-Path Holdings Presents Interim Data from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Prexigebersen as a Treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 60th Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 12:52:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-03 13:52:54 - 2018-12-03 12:52:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY