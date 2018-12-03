03/12/2018 05:02:00

LeddarTech Announces Exhibitor Status at CES 2019 at its Award-Winning Pavilion in Las Vegas

The LeddarTech Pavilion at CES will showcase how the company sets itself apart within the LiDAR industry with its automotive LiDAR development platform and mobility solutions. In addition to unveiling solutions that redefine the typical LiDAR technology for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, the pavilion located at CP-16 will also showcase the technology of Leddar Ecosystem partners.

 

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, announces its participation in the world-renowned CES 2019. From January 8 to 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada, LeddarTech will feature next-gen LiDAR solutions based on its LeddarEgine with ranges exceeding 200m at 10% target reflectivity, demonstrating market-leading performances for a solid-state LiDAR using near-infrared (NIR) light. CES 2019 also marks the official unveiling of the LeddarCore LCA2 System-on-chip production samples, the first LiDAR SoC available for use in the design and manufacturing of LiDAR solutions for ADAS and AD applications will be presented at the LeddarTech Pavilion, alongside multiple Leddar Ecosystem partners showcasing components and software supporting LiDAR development based on the LeddarEngine.

“The LiDAR development platform we will present at CES is truly a disruptive technology as it allows our customers to design and mass produce customized LiDAR solutions that meet the specific application requirements of OEMs, optimizing performance and costs for all levels of autonomy,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “This is a win-win model for all stakeholders, from the component supplier to the automaker, which explains its significant traction with multiple Tier-1 manufacturers already developing with the LCA2 LeddarEngine, as well as with our growing ecosystem,” concluded Mr. Boulanger

The LeddarTech Pavilion at CES 2019 will appeal to those involved in active safety and autonomous driving technologies, with a focus on LiDAR solutions for mobility applications in passenger vehicles, robotaxis, autonomous shuttles, trucks and delivery vehicles. The 30 delegates from LeddarTech will be available to welcome visitors, analysts and members of the press and to demonstrate the company’s automotive solid-state LiDAR technology, as well as the new long-range Leddar M16-LSR, an off-the-shelf 16 segment solid-state LiDAR module for mobility applications.  

LeddarTech’s innovative LiDAR technology will also be demonstrated in several other locations at CES 2019, including with the Government of Canada, OSRAM, and TriLumina.

Leddar Ecosystem Showcase Zone

Leddar Ecosystem members who supply various specialized components, software and systems for use in the design of SSLs based on the LeddarEngine will also be on-site at the pavilion:

  • AutonomouStuff (integrator)

  • Clarion, Malaysia (manufacturing)

  • dlhBOWLES (sensor cleaning system)

  • Excelitas Technologies (opto-electronics components)

  • Hamamatsu (opto-electronics components)

  • Integrated Device Technology (integrated circuits)

Lasertel (integrated laser sources and drive electronics)

  • ANSYS (pervasive simulation tools)

  • OSRAM (opto-electronics components and LiDAR developer)

  • Renesas Electronics (system-on-chip devices)

  • TriLumina (NIR illumination modules)

    • These industry tech leaders will not only demonstrate their products but will also lead technical seminars throughout the week at the pavilion’s Ecosystem Classroom.

    About the CES 2019 Exhibition

    The Consumer Electronics Show, which occurs annually in Las Vegas, showcases more than 3,900 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more. It features a conference program with more than 300 conference sessions and more than 170K attendees from 150 countries.

    About LeddarTech

    LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

    LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

    LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

    +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

