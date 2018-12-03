03/12/2018 15:55:40

Mary's Nutritionals Releases A Full-Spectrum Hemp Infused Skincare Product Line

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary’s Nutritionals (Mary’s) today announced the release of Mary’s Methods, a full-spectrum hemp infused skincare product line available for online purchase on www.marysnutritionals.com. The collection includes a hyaluronic acid serum, eye cream, face moisturizer and body serum – all featuring a peptide complex – as well as a Dead Sea mud mask and Dead Sea salt scrub featuring premium ingredients from the Dead Sea in Israel.

“An interesting fact about the skin that is underreported is that virtually all types of skin cells contain the primary components of the endocannabinoid system. Preliminary research tells us that the skin’s endocannabinoid system controls and reduces inflammation following irritation, contributes to the formation of specific skin cell types, mitigates symptoms of psoriasis, alleviates skin conditions and more,” said Dr. Jeremy Riggle, Chief Scientist of Mary’s brands. “Additionally, pre-clinical trials and research shows that topical cannabinoid therapy is promising for skin relief and recovery from pain, itch, acne, inflammatory skin diseases, psoriasis, among other indications.”

Given the research and anecdotal evidence that supports the efficacy of introducing hemp extract into skincare products, Mary’s Methods brings its skincare line to consumers nationwide. The entire suite of Mary’s Methods skincare products is infused with full-spectrum hemp extract and is in-house and third-party laboratory tested to ensure purity, potency and consistency, upholding Mary’s industry-leading accountability.

“It’s been a labor of love scouring the earth to find the highest quality ingredients such as the mineral-rich Dead Sea mud and salt. We’ve discovered that these ingredients, coupled with a powerful peptide complex and the therapeutic benefits of Colorado-grown hemp, come together to truly create results-driven skin therapy,” said Lynn Honderd, CEO of Mary’s brands. “Israel has led the charge in cannabinoid research and we’re excited to partner with Israeli-based companies to bring only the best to the market. We pride ourselves for being at the forefront of the hemp-derived CBD landscape.”

The “Purify” Dead Sea mud mask is enriched with minerals only found in Israel’s Dead Sea. The Dead Sea minerals in the hydrating mask penetrate deep through surface skin to remove toxins and exfoliate, while the full-spectrum hemp extract helps soothe inflammation. The combination of ingredients helps combat signs of aging and balance the skin, leaving the skin brighter, smoother and more resilient.

“Introducing the full-spectrum hemp extract into everyday skincare products like the mud mask, increases the beneficial effects tenfold because you’re purifying while also soothing any inflammatory response,” said Honderd. “We are certain that the mud mask and body scrub will be instant staples in every health and skin-conscious person’s Sunday self-care routine!”

The “Polish” body scrub is enriched with genuine Dead Sea salt. Like the mud mask, it exfoliates the top layer of dead skin cells to reveal a more radiant appearance and at the same time, the full-spectrum hemp extract soothes inflammation. It’s also deeply moisturizing, leaving the skin feeling refreshed, clean and smooth. Bringing the skincare line full circle, the collection includes “Balance” a highly-concentrated hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, “Restore” a nourishing body serum, “Brighten” a rejuvenating eye cream, and “Renew” an illuminating face moisturizer.

“The peptide complex in the hyaluronic acid serum, eye cream, body serum and face moisturizer firm the skin, reduce wrinkles and fine lines and brighten. Simultaneously, the full-spectrum hemp extract is serving as an anti-oxidant, freeing the skin of free radicals,” said Honderd. “The two-pronged approach to rejuvenating, balancing, hydrating and soothing skin is what makes this line truly unique and we are thrilled to share it with the world.”

To learn more about Mary's Methods skincare line, visit www.marysmethods.com. To shop Mary’s Methods skincare line, visit www.marysnutritionals.com.

About Mary's Nutritionals:

As the developer and first distributor of the award-winning transdermal patch, Mary’s pioneering hemp-infused products set the standard for a proven alternative for relief and overall improved wellness. Mary’s utilizes the latest nutritional science to create plant-based products that nourish body, mind and spirit. More information is available at www.marysnutritionals.com. Follow Mary’s Nutritionals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #MarysNutritionals

 

Media Resources

https://www.instagram.com/marysnutritionals/

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficiency of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you are taking any medication or are under treatment for any disease, please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using these products. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

