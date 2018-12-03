03/12/2018 23:00:00

MB Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend on its Common Stock and Suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on December 28, 2018 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of December 14, 2018.  In anticipation of the closing of the Company’s pending merger with Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter of 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors suspended the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (the “Plan”) as to the purchase of shares of Company common stock through the Plan effective December 3, 2018.  This suspension covers both the reinvestment of dividends (including the dividend payable on December 28, 2018) and optional cash purchases.  The Plan will terminate immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.  The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals.  MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success.  Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and MB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:

Berry Allen - Investor Relations

E-Mail: beallen@mbfinancial.com

