MERGER ALERT – CVON, NCOM, and APTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CVON) Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018

Transaction Details: ConvergeOne Holdings will be purchased by affiliates of CVC Fund VII. Under the terms of the transaction, ConvergeOne shareholders will receive $12.50 per share.

To learn more about the CVON investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/convergeone-holdings-inc .

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQGS: NCOM) Merger Announcement: November 26, 2018

Transaction Details: National Commerce will be purchased by CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQGS: CSFL). Under the terms of the transaction, National Commerce shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of CenterState Bank for each share of National Commerce stock they own, representing a value of approximately $40.01 per share.

To learn more about the NCOM investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/national-commerce-corporation .

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQGM: APTI) Merger Announcement: November 11, 2018

Transaction Details: Apptio will be purchased by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the transaction, Apptio shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of Apptio stock they own.

To learn more about the APTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/apptio-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com