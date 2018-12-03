03/12/2018 07:00:00

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2018

Riga, Latvia, 2018-12-03 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  

Date

Event

Shortname

Issuer

Market

02.11.2018-

13.12.2018

Public offering

INR1L

INVL Baltic Real Estate

VLN

03.12.2018

Investors event

AUG1L

AUGA group

VLN

03.12.2018

Extraordinary General Meeting

SMA1R

PATA Saldus

RIG

03.12.2018

Government securities auction

LTGCB08025A, LTGNB08025A

Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė

VLN

03.12.2018-

07.12.2018

Sales figures

KNF1L

Klaipėdos nafta

VLN

03.12.2018

Sales figures

APG1L

Apranga

VLN

03.12.2018-

07.12.2018

Sales figures

TAL1T

Tallink Grupp

TLN

03.12.2018

Initial listing/admission

LHVB060028A

LHV Group

TLN

05.12.2018

Government securities auction

LVGA005023A

Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia

RIG

06.12.2018

Investors event

OLF1R

Olainfarm

RIG

06.12.2018

Coupon payment date

CBLB062526A

Citadele banka

RIG

 

For more information please visit full investor calendar:

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)

+371 672 12431 (Riga)

+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

