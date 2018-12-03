03/12/2018 09:30:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 3

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 30 November 2018 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =83.36p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 85.56p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 104.47p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 105.00p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 December 2018

