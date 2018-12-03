NeuVector Releases New Security Integration That Extends Kubernetes’ Built-in Admission Control Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in container network security delivering the first and only next generation container firewall, today announced the addition of new Admission Control capabilities that seamlessly integrate with Kubernetes. The release extends Kubernetes’ own built-in Admission Control features and prevents images with discovered vulnerabilities from being deployed into production environments.

NeuVector is making the announcement at DockerCon Europe 2018, where the Kubernetes security company is exhibiting. Attendees can learn more about NeuVector’s new Admission Control capabilities at booth #B2, as well as understand how the container security solution is helping customers get Kubernetes protection in production. DockerCon Europe 2018 takes place December 3-5 in Barcelona, Spain.

As Kubernetes matures, enterprises are increasingly turning to the container orchestration solution for use across the full application development process – including in-production environments. This proliferation is in turn necessitating security measures capable of safeguarding container environments throughout the entire breadth of the build-ship-run lifecycle. NeuVector meets this mission-critical need with a platform purpose-built to deliver fully integrated and automated monitoring and security to container environments. Driven by increasing demand for its unique Kubernetes security platform (which is itself a container), NeuVector has seen 300% year-over-year growth in its customer base, from Fortune 100 enterprises to emerging startups.

Today, NeuVector has released new Admission Control capabilities into its platform. These additions will further prevent vulnerable images – scanned and discovered by NeuVector or one of its security solution partners, such as Black Duck by Synopsys – from deploying into Kubernetes production environments. Importantly, NeuVector integrates into and extends Kubernetes’ own Admission Control features, ensuring completely seamless operation between the two. Through its new Admission Control capability, NeuVector ensures that images are not tampered with or otherwise altered prior to deployment. The platform maintains an active catalog of images approved for deployment in production, and verifies images signatures as part of its security process. NeuVector’s Admission Control release also ensures that only authorized users and service accounts are capable of deploying containers into production.

“With enterprises more commonly utilizing containerized production environments, we’re proud to introduce Admission Control capabilities that enhance Kubernetes’ built-in features to ensure those environments are protected from tampering and free of known vulnerabilities,” said Gary Duan, CTO, NeuVector. “We’re excited to be introducing these features at DockerCon, and to demonstrate to attendees how our platform ensures the integrity of container images and provides container security across the full build-ship-run lifecycle.”

"Considering the dynamic, ever-changing nature of modern containerized applications, and that in 2018 an average of 47 vulnerabilities are disclosed each day, a continuous approach to preventing vulnerable images from being deployed into production systems is critical,” said Tim Mackey, senior technical evangelist, Synopsys. “By integrating Black Duck OpsSight, our open source vulnerability detection solution for containers, with NeuVector Admission Control and run-time security, our customers are able to deploy Kubernetes with end-to-end security across their full container pipeline.”

