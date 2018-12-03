03/12/2018 04:00:00

Nytec’s Vincent Ball Talks About Carnival Collaboration and the World’s Largest Deployed IoT-based Guest Experience Platform for the Global Hospitality Industry

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Hear what goes into designing wearables for guest personalization at scale. Mr. Ball will share:

  • What it took to deploy and integrate the largest and the most advanced IoT system on the planet. 

  • Revolutionizing the hospitality industry through IoT. 

  • A wearable device that enabled a frictionless guest experience.

When: Wednesday, December 5th; 1:15 – 1:35 PM Gulf Standard Time.

Where: HITEC Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Murjaan Ballroom, Dubai, UAE.

Why: Carnival Corporation with Nytec, Inc. developed the OceanMedallion to provide more efficient and truly personalized onboard service. The OceanMedallion is a small wearable piece of IoT technology that connects to the ship’s wireless system. From pre-departure to final disembarkment, every detail of a passenger’s voyage is considered and fulfilled by the Medallion. From opening the guests’ stateroom upon approach and placing drink and food orders to offering location services, and booking activities, the OceanMedallion is a digital concierge that offers a wide variety of possibilities.

Who: Vincent Ball, Vice President, Product Innovation

Vincent Ball is the visionary force behind Nytec’s Product Innovation. He has expanded Nytec globally, and formed a talented interdisciplinary team to deliver industry-leading and innovative consumer lifestyle products for Fortune 50 companies. Ball leverages his innate ability to combine his deep business experience with over two decades of design, management,and leadership expertise to ensure Nytec is able to help clients turn dreams into reality. Nytec has delivered some of the most innovative lifestyle technology products and services, enabling their global clients to establish first-of-a-kind industry experiences. Prior to joining Nytec, Ball led the design and development of hundreds of consumer hardware and software products while at Microsoft.                    

ABOUT HITEC DUBAI

Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) is the world's largest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC Dubai 2018, co-produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and Naseba. The show will give Middle East buyers currently worth over USD 75 billion, access to global top solution providers in hospitality markets, through a top-notch education program planned by the expert HITEC Dubai Advisory Council, as well as an exhibition debuting the latest in hospitality technology, and a summit with one-to-one business meetings.

ABOUT NYTEC, INC.

Nytec is an award-winning, integrated consulting firm with over 40 years of proven success turning ideas into real, first-of-a-kind, lifestyle technology products for tier-one global and Fortune 500 companies. Focused on hospitality, IoT, oil and gas, smart cities and wearable technologies, Nytec's world-class designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems, anchored around delivering the ultimate user experience into compelling, simple solutions that span hardware, software and services.  https://www.Nytec.com +1.425.968.5715.

Press & Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle, Groshelle Communications, press@nytec.com +1.415.307.1380

