ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tenaris S.A. (“Tenaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on November 28, 2018, that Tenaris Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca has been indicted in Argentina for his alleged role in a graft scheme known as the “Notebooks Case.” According to Bloomberg, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.” The article continued, “the officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela [and which] … Rocca’s group was [paid] $1.95 billion for.” The Argentine judge set Rocca’s bail at $103 million and forbid him from leaving the country. Based on this news, Tenaris’ share price fell by almost 10% on November 27, 2018.

