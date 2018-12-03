03/12/2018 19:39:28

PURA - Puration Patented CBD Extraction Process Highlighted In Generex Shareholder Call

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that the company’s CBD Beverage Deal with Generex was a highlighted topic in today’s Generex Biotechnology Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT) shareholder conference call.  The deal was discussed in both the Generex Management Presentation and discussed again in response to shareholder questions when CEO Joseph Moscato addressed the quality and caliber of the underlying extraction process utilized by Puration.  Puration has the sole license for beverage production of U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled 'METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT'.  The patented is owned by Puration partner Kali, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) and Kali will assist Puration in the deal with Generex in the formulation of specific extract concentrates to address Generex defined therapies.

For more information on Puration, visit www.purationinc.com

For more information on Generex, please visit:www.Generex.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

PURA.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
11:02
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
14
06:14
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
3
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
4
Editas Medicine Announces Pre-Clinical Data Supporting Novel Approach for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia
5
Larson Electronics Releases 2018 Ford F150 No-Drill 24”x12” Magnetic Mounting Plate for Magnetic Spotlights

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:25
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20:21
The Honolulu Pet Clinic celebrates 25 years of accreditation
20:11
Data443 Joins Forces with Business Partner Solutions, Inc.
20:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
20:10
Beasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share
20:09
Five Below, Inc. Announces New Date of December 6 for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call with the Earnings Release to Remain After Market Close on December 5
20:08
Health Advantage Physical Medicine, Pasadena Now Offers Stem Cell Therapy Services
20:03
KISS Opens First Ever Gamers’ Choice Awards
20:02
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 20:43:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-03 21:43:58 - 2018-12-03 20:43:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY