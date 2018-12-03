PURA - Puration Patented CBD Extraction Process Highlighted In Generex Shareholder Call

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that the company’s CBD Beverage Deal with Generex was a highlighted topic in today’s Generex Biotechnology Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT) shareholder conference call. The deal was discussed in both the Generex Management Presentation and discussed again in response to shareholder questions when CEO Joseph Moscato addressed the quality and caliber of the underlying extraction process utilized by Puration. Puration has the sole license for beverage production of U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled 'METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT'. The patented is owned by Puration partner Kali, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) and Kali will assist Puration in the deal with Generex in the formulation of specific extract concentrates to address Generex defined therapies.

