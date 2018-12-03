QPAGOS Retains Sichenzia Ross Ference as SEC Counsel

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- QPAGOS (OTCQB: QPAG), a leading provider of electronic payments solutions, today announced that it retained Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (www.srf.law) to represent QPAG on general securities matters.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a top-ranked securities law firm, just recognized for the third consecutive year on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firm” List. Its attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparing SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets.

“We are thrilled to be working with Sichenzia Ross Ference,” said Gaston Pereira, QPAGOS CEO. “Under Gregory Sichenzia’s direction, the SRF team will act as our securities law partner and play an important role as we continue to experience substantial growth and pursue new opportunities in the public equity space. The firm’s experience and track record as a strategic partner for growth companies seeking to achieve the next level of development will essential as QPAGOS continues to pursue its aggressive expansion plan in 2018.”

ABOUT QPAGOS

United States-based QPAGOS offers cutting edge digital payment services for consumers and service providers in Mexico where 60% of the adult population does not have a bank account and where 95% of consumer purchases are made in cash. It operates a network of self-service kiosks and applications offering alternative payment more convenient for consumers and a more efficient billing platform for service providers. (www.qpagos.com)

