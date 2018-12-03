Sentryo Raises a New Funding Round of €10M

NEW YORK and LYON, France, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentryo.net , a pioneer of Industrial Internet cybersecurity, which was named “Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security, 2018” by Gartner, Inc. has raised €10M in Series A Financing. The round was raised in two stages with four new investors: Sopra Steria and BNP Paribas Développement in the first half of 2018 and Omnes and Alliance Entreprendre in November 2018. Investors from the first seed round: Breed Reply, ACE Management, and Kreaxi also participated in this series. To date, Sentryo has raised 13M€.

Sentryo helps organizations embrace the promises of Industry 4.0 innovations by keeping their industrial operations safe from cyber attacks. Sentryo’s ICS CyberVision award winning platform gives control engineers comprehensive visibility on their industrial control systems, detects anomalies and accelerates response to cybersecurity incidents keeping them ahead of cyber threats.

Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity is a fast-growing market. Organizations are connecting their control systems to the world as they are leveraging digitalization to transform their industrial operations but they have not been designed to handle cyber attacks. As they are increasing their exposure to cyber risk, they must gain in-depth visibility on what’s going on, track anomalies to mitigate risks and detect critical events.

Founded in 2014, Sentryo has already won a wide international portfolio of customers in critical markets such as Energy, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Transportation, Process Industries and Building Management. Its rapid growth is fuelled by its strategic partnerships with large cybersecurity service providers and major control engineering vendors. This new fund raising will permit Sentryo to accelerate its expansion in Europe and North America and boost its technology leadership.

“We are proud to welcome new high-profile investors as well as to receive renewed trust from initial investors. We have put together a great team of experts and delivered technological products that our customers and partners love. Our investors have been convinced by our vision and our ability to execute,” said Thierry Rouquet, Sentryo’s Co-founder and President. “Customers rely on Sentryo to empower their control engineers to protect their industrial assets and work with IT managers to include OT in their cyber-security strategy.”

“Corporations are facing a great challenge when trying to extend their cybersecurity best practices to their industrial infrastructures,” explains Arnaud Cailleau, Cybersecurity VP at Sopra Steria. “Technology designed to protect IT systems from cyber attacks cannot cope with the specificities of industrial systems. We also need security solutions that professionals can use in their process control and industrial maintenance workflows. By putting OT staff at the front line of defense and giving them the tools to collaborate with IT experts, Sentryo is making a huge contribution to the protection of our industries.”

About SENTRYO:

Sentryo is the pioneer in solutions dedicated to managing the cyber risk of M2M networks and industrial control systems. Sentryo’s ICS CyberVision empowers operation engineers as the front line of defense to ensure integrity, continuity and security of their industrial processes. It leverages unique AI algorithms to give them comprehensive visibility on their industrial assets so they can easily identify vulnerabilities, detect anomalies in real time and work with IT to fight cyber-attacks. Sentryo’s ICS CyberVision is used every day by large corporations in the energy, manufacturing and transportation markets. Sentryo is headquartered in France and has a worldwide presence including offices and partners in Europe, North and South America, Middle-East and Asia. Website : https://www.sentryo.net

About ACE MANAGEMENT: ACE Management is a private portfolio investment management company, which has specialised for the past 20 years in private equity investments in tech companies in the aerospace, maritime, defence and security sectors. The company manages 7 funds representing close to €440m of AUM, including Aerofund (I, II & III), Financière de Brienne, Sécurité and Atalaya. Investors in these funds include European industrial groups (Airbus, Safran, Airbus Group, Airbus Helicopters, Thales, Naval Group, CEA, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Areva), alongside institutional investors (Bpifrance, FTQ, GICAN, CIMR, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, CIC, AXA and Crédit Coopératif) and also regional authorities (Occitanie & Nouvelle Aquitaine, Pays de la Loire, Centre-Val de Loire).

Website : https://www.acemanagement.fr

About

BNP PARIBAS DÉVELOPPEMENT: BNP Paribas Développement, a BNP Paribas Group subsidiary founded in 1988, invests its own capital directly in promising small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies. As a minority shareholder in these target companies, BNP Paribas Développement seeks to promote their growth and ensure their longer-term prosperity by facilitating ownership transfer. In addition to providing financial resources so as to ensure the stability of any company in which BNP Paribas Développement invests, we also see our mission in helping the company management team to achieve its medium-term strategic plans. As a minority shareholder, our approach is to assist our partner with an appropriate level of governance, based on our experience of managing a portfolio of some 300 company shareholdings and backed by the strength of a world-class financial group, but without interfering in the day-to-day running of the partner company. Our policy of investing our own capital allows us to provide our partner companies with long-term backing suited to the nature of the particular business and its goals, and also enables us to act as an intermediary in such deals as capital re-organisations and external growth operations. Website: https://www.bnpparibasdeveloppement.com

About BREED REPLY: Breed Reply, Reply's active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Milan, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply’s focus is the Internet of Things over all markets, with their current portfolio in Fitness & Wellness, Smart Building & Cities, Security, Industrial IoT and Platforms. Website : https://www.reply.com

About KREAXI: KREAXI is one of the top French Venture Capital specialist investing in early stage start-ups, managing € 250m through pan-european funds (€ 170m) and regional funds (€ 80m). KREAXI has backed more than 550 companies in the last 30 years (out of which 24 went public), has an active portfolio of 80 companies, and a team of 15 professionals based in Lyon, Paris and Frankfurt. Website : https://www.kreaxi.com

About ALLIANCE ENTREPRENDRE: Alliance Entreprendre is a Paris-based Management Company specialized in Private Equity. Founded in 1995, the firm manages and advises over €440M of assets for institutional and retail investors. Alliance Entreprendre is dedicated to the Small Cap market through three activities: buyout, growth and venture capital, and has invested in more than 220 companies since inception. Website : https://www.allianceentreprendre.com

About OMNES: Omnes is a leading Paris-based European investor in private equity and infrastructure. With €3.6 billion of assets under management, Omnes provides SMEs with the capital needed to finance growth. The firm has dedicated investment teams across three key areas: Venture Capital, Buyout & Growth Capital and Infrastructure. With more than 30 trade sales and nearly 15 IPOs in 19 years (including Novaled, Biovex, arGEN-X and Direct Energie), Omnes Venture Capital team is a leading French player in financing innovative SMEs with dual expertise in the deep-tech and healthcare sectors. Its current portfolio includes BlaBlaCar, Bankin', Scality, Pixium and Sigfox. Omnes is owned by its employees. Omnes is committed to ESG issues and has set up the Omnes Foundation in aid of children’s charities. It is also a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). www.omnescapital.com - Press contacts Omnes: Gaëlle de Montoussé, gaelle.demontousse@omnescapital.com - +33 1 80 48 79 16 Brackendale Consulting: Fay Margo, fay@brackendaleconsulting.com - +44 7962115825. Website : https://www.omnescapital.com

About SOPRA STERIA: Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market, spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific solutions, infrastructure management and business process services. It provides end to end solutions to address the core business needs of large companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow. Combining added value with innovative high-performance services, Sopra Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With nearly 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €3.8 billion in 2017. Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809. For more information, Website: https://www.soprasteria.com

Sentryo Media Contact :

Thomas Lovy

Sentryo

Thomas.lovy@sentryo.net

+33 (0) 970 726 353

US Media Contact :

Barrie Locke

Ripple Effect Communications

barrie@rippleeffectpr.com

617-536-8887