Signal Integrates With Adobe Audience Manager for Real-Time Customer Data Onboarding and Identity Resolution

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal (www.signal.co), a leading provider of real-time customer data onboarding and identity resolution across all devices and channels, today announced it is joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. This collaboration extends Signal’s ability to deliver its real-time solution to Adobe Audience Manager users, allowing brands greater control of their customer data and insights to personalize their customer experiences.

Signal will now integrate with Adobe Audience Manager, the data management platform within Adobe Experience Cloud. By matching Adobe audiences to over 300 million persistent IDs in the Signal Identity Network, the integration allows brands to deliver more contextually relevant, in-the-moment advertising to customers across every touchpoint.

Signal’s data onboarding and identity resolution capabilities provide a foundation for brands to address customers at critical moments. With this integration, customer data is collected in real time and resolved back to each customer ID, programmatically syncing to each attribute and audience defined in Adobe Audience Manager. The data can then be activated in seconds.

“This collaboration allows brands to combine the power of Adobe’s best-in-class solutions with the speed, accuracy and control of the Signal Identity Platform, so they can deliver the seamless, turnkey experiences customers expect," said Mike Sands, CEO of Signal. “This Adobe Audience Manager integration is just the first step in giving brands greater control over scaling audiences, while alleviating the challenges of inaccurate, inconsistent and irrelevant consumer marketing."

“Signal is a natural addition to Adobe’s ecosystem,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy, Adobe. “The combination of Adobe Audience Manager and Signal Identity Platform gives enterprises the power to deliver impactful, personalized customer experiences through more targeted and cohesive consumer interactions."

To learn more about Signal’s Customer Identity Solution, visit www.signal.co.

About Signal

Signal is the leading independent provider of data onboarding and identity resolution technology for the enterprise. Signal’s platform empowers marketers to enhance their customer experience by providing contextual relevance at all points of engagement, regardless of place or time.

Today, Signal’s technology runs on more than 45,000 digital properties in 158 countries. The platform facilitates billions of data requests monthly, supporting top brands around the world generating more than $1.5 trillion in commerce, including Allstate, Audi, Crate & Barrel, JetBlue Airways, Starcom MediaVest Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and many more.

Signal has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, appearing on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest growing companies each year between 2015 and 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.signal.co and follow Signal on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe offers the industry’s only end-to-end solution for content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth.

Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus for Signal

michael@broadsheetcomms.com

