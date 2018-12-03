Stratfor Forecasts Key Geopolitical Risks for 2019, Including Intensified Great Power Competition, Trade Volatility and Threats to the Eurozone

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratfor , the world’s leading geopolitical intelligence platform, identifies the core trends and constraints that will shape global developments for the coming year in its 2019 Annual Forecast , now available on Stratfor Worldview . From an intensified great power competition to shifting threats to the Eurozone and disruptive agendas in Latin America, Stratfor’s geopolitical analysts explain the underlying forces and risks that businesses, governments and globally engaged professionals will face as they navigate an increasingly complex international system.

“The defining theme for the world is still the escalating great power competition between the United States, China and Russia. That means an intensifying trade war; a likely expansion into sanctions; an accelerated arms race; and a campaign to block Chinese investment, trade and research in sensitive tech areas from artificial intelligence to 5G rollouts,” said Reva Goujon, Stratfor vice president of global analysis. “It also means frictions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. This competition brings both opportunities and headaches for middle powers trying to balance between these great power poles.”

Stratfor forecasts, updated with strategic analysis throughout the year, allow businesses, non-profits, government agencies and professionals around the world to focus on what’s truly significant, anticipate risks and identify opportunities. The key geopolitical trends highlighted in the 2019 Annual Forecast include:

The Intensifying Great Power Competition

Increased Geopolitical Risk for Business

Trade Volatility in the Global Economy

Hair-Raising Scenarios for Italy and Brexit

The Next Steps in the Anti-Iran Campaign

Growing Supply in Global Energy Markets

Disruptive Forces at Work in the Americas

Ethiopia Driving Big Change in the Horn of Africa

In addition to the global trends, the forecast includes in-depth, forward-looking analysis for each region. The complete 2019 Annual Forecast is now available on Worldview.Stratfor.com . Stratfor’s 2018 Annual Forecast successfully anticipated Russia and China strengthening their defense ties; U.S. attacks on Chinese trade and investment; Tokyo’s collaboration with Beijing on its Belt and Road Initiative; successful negotiations on North American trade agreements; Israel leveraging U.S. aggression toward Iran to advance its own agenda; and declining U.S.-Pakistan relations over Islamabad’s support for the Taliban among other international developments .

About Stratfor

As the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, Stratfor brings valuable context to global events, empowering businesses, governments and individuals to more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment. By leveraging a deep understanding of history, politics and geography in conjunction with our unique methodology, Stratfor delivers informed perspectives on today's events and develops a more accurate view of the future. Information about individual, team and enterprise membership is available at Stratfor.com .

For more information, contact :

Joshua Cook

Stratfor Director of Public Relations

pr@stratfor.com

512.744.4309