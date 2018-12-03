03/12/2018 15:58:31

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

Related content
16:33 - 
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distr..
15:07 - 
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Portfolio Management..
15:07 - 
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Source..

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $0.5020 per share, comprised entirely of long-term capital gains, payable on December 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2018).

The Fund’s investment manager, Templeton Asset Management Ltd., is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company’s more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $682 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton Investments at 1-800-342-5236.

FranklinTempleton.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:33 BEN
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distribution
15:58 BEN
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution
15:07 BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Portfolio Management Change
15:07 BEN
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution and Portfolio Management Change
16 Nov BEN
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
14 Nov BEN
Suzanne E. Kline, CFA® Joins Bay Area Division Executive Leadership Team of American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women® Campaign
13 Nov BEN
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
08 Nov BEN
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
06 Nov BEN
Gail E. Cohen Named to Boca Raton Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees
01 Nov BEN
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
2
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
3
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
4
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from a Clinical Study of APL-2 in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at ASH
5
Editas Medicine Announces Pre-Clinical Data Supporting Novel Approach for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia

Related stock quotes

Franklin Resources Inc 34.03 0.4% Stock price increasing
Templeton Dragon Fund In.. 18.01 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
16:37
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:33
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distribution
16:31
Senior Executives of Shipping Companies to participate in Capital Link’s 12th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable
16:29
Portfolio Update
16:24
Echidna and Magento Continue Partnership Into 2019
16:23
Portfolio Update
16:23
Net Asset Value(s)
16:19
Portfolio Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 16:58:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-03 17:58:25 - 2018-12-03 16:58:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY