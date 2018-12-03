03/12/2018 09:46:00

Total Voting Rights

Related content
15 Nov - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 Nov - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 Nov - 
Half-year Report

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 3

3 December 2018

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 30 November 2018 its capital consists of 1,211,979,541 ordinary shares of 5 pence each.  FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,211,822,312.

The above figure of 1,211,822,312 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA’s DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R:  2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital

Enquiries:

Laura Gairdner

Company Secretarial Assistant Contact: +44 (0)1224 650 043

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:46 E:FGP
Total Voting Rights
15 Nov E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 Nov E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 Nov E:FGP
Half-year Report
13 Nov E:FGP
Directorate Changes
01 Nov E:FGP
Total Voting Rights
25 Oct E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 Oct E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
08 Oct E:FGP
Director Declaration
01 Oct E:FGP
Blocklisting - Interim Review

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
2
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN
4
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
5
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides

Related stock quotes

Firstgroup PLC ORD 5P 89.20 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:31
Monthly fixing information – Fixed Income 36/18
10:29
Net Asset Value(s)
10:26
Total Voting Rights
10:25
Investment Manager Share Purchase
10:19
Total Voting Rights
10:15
Net Asset Value(s)
10:14
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:13
Market Shares - Cash Market Week 48 2018
10:00
Trip.com adds services in six new languages

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 10:49:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-03 11:49:34 - 2018-12-03 10:49:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY