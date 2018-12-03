03/12/2018 15:50:50

UPDATE - Treviso Grand Apartments Underway in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilber Residential Group is proud to announce that construction is well underway on the 272 well-appointed rental residences with all buildings and clubhouse in varying stages of completion.  Located near the corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road as part of the Mirasol mixed-use development, the first residents of the Treviso Grand community are expected to move into their new homes around the beginning of April, 2019. 

This pet-friendly community is comprised of one, two and three-bedroom residences that range in size from 574 to 1,252 square feet. Interiors offer modern kitchens complete with stainless steel appliance packages, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Each residence will feature sleek fixtures and finishes including wood-style plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and a screened-in patio or balcony.

Residents will be provided with a variety of modern amenities including access to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand system to access and participate in aerobics, Pilates, yoga and other fitness classes.  A large pool deck with built-in grilling stations will overlook a saltwater pool.   A large clubhouse with game table, cyber café computer stations and daily coffee service for residents will be available for community events and will be available to reserve when hosting larger groups of friends or family. This smoke-free community also includes a central lake with walking path, two bocce ball courts, tot-lot, off-leash fenced in dog park, fire pit and outdoor pavilion.

The community is located within a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice with a large variety of shopping and dining options, farmers markets, and a variety of regular neighborhood events. With the perfect location, you are just minutes to work and play - the best of both worlds. 

To join the VIP information list please visit:  www.TrevisoGrand.com or contact the property manager, Lincoln Property Company at (941) 303-4221.

About:

Zilber Residential Group:

Zilber Ltd., headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a nationally acclaimed real estate and asset management company that is majority-owned by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Charitable Foundation, Inc., a private, not-for-profit grant-making institution that seeks to improve the well-being of individuals, families and neighborhoods.  Zilber Ltd. develops residential, commercial and light industrial properties as well as interval ownership resorts located in premier locations across the United States. Distinguished by nearly 70 years of innovative thinking and uncompromising quality, the Zilber philosophy remains the same today as it was in 1949: provide outstanding quality, value and customer care.

Lincoln Property Company:

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East. 

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. 

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications 

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2dd442c-ca5f-4f6f-a2ec-f225c4e023b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a867f6ef-80c1-403c-a32a-c9bc2f627ec1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850b8967-1fda-45ad-90b1-79987910f913

 

Lincoln_Property_Company_Color_NEW_Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
11:02
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
14
06:14
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
2
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
3
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
4
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from a Clinical Study of APL-2 in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at ASH
5
Editas Medicine Announces Pre-Clinical Data Supporting Novel Approach for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
16:37
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:33
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distribution
16:31
Senior Executives of Shipping Companies to participate in Capital Link’s 12th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable
16:29
Portfolio Update
16:24
Echidna and Magento Continue Partnership Into 2019
16:23
Portfolio Update
16:23
Net Asset Value(s)
16:19
Portfolio Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 16:58:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-03 17:58:53 - 2018-12-03 16:58:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY