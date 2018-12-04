04/12/2018 09:00:00

Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in South Carolina

Columbia, SC, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include a database of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to South Carolina residents. The ARC offers two ways to find lifesaving help: an online portal and a free, confidential telehealth service.

“During a crisis, it can be difficult to find trustworthy addiction resources,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. “Rather than being taken advantage of by bad actors and patient brokers when patients and families are most vulnerable, the Addiction Resource Center is launching in South Carolina to direct those struggling to a list of local, reliable treatment resources, facilities and healthcare providers throughout South Carolina.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

The ARC also includes a telehealth service staffed by licensed clinicians and counselors that provides callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. South Carolina residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 9AM to 6PM EST.

“With 22 different filter options, the ARC database offers a comprehensive list of unbiased addiction resources and is meant to serve as a starting point for people in need,” says Mark O’Brien, APF’s  Executive Vice President of State and Local Affairs. “Improving access to treatment by giving people the information they need in a crisis is one step toward addressing addiction in South Carolina, including the opioid epidemic that continues to cost us precious lives.”

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 49 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, Addiction Policy Forum is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at https://addictionpolicy.org.

Casey Elliott

Addiction Policy Forum

3128605353

celliott@addictionpolicy.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
3
XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of GMP Audit
4
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
5
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:06
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
10:04
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Sara Gullickson Named First Woman CEO of a U.S. Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Item 9 Labs Corp.
10:00
Toll Brothers Reports 4th Quarter and FYE 2018 Results
10:00
Recology selects Locus Technologies SaaS EHS Compliance software
09:59
Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbance in GCF test system TST4 - Update
09:46
Market Shares - Cash Market November 2018
09:35
Net Asset Value(s)
09:31
Maintenance in test environment GCF TST1 - Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 10:24:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-04 11:24:02 - 2018-12-04 10:24:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY