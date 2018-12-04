04/12/2018 14:30:00

AssetMark to Open New Office Location in Atlanta

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and AssetMark, Inc., an independent provider of investment and consulting solutions for financial advisors, today announced that AssetMark has signed a lease for a 4,300 square foot software development office at 101 Marietta Street NW in Atlanta, Georgia.

Located in the center of Atlanta’s business district, the new office is in an area designated by the federal Opportunity Zones Program, which is designed to stimulate economic development through tax incentives for organizations investing in the community. The opening of AssetMark’s new office location will also create 13 new high-wage jobs in Fulton County.

“Our excitement about this new office is twofold,” said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. “This expansion is a strategic investment in future AssetMark technology initiatives, and we are proud to play a part in the creation of economic opportunity in an Opportunity Zone in Georgia.”

Atlanta has one of the country’s fastest-growing economies, and is becoming a hub of IT talent due to the city’s combination of affordable housing opportunities, local universities, and a growing community of fintech startups.

“The work we’re planning in Atlanta will support a full range of technology functions, including application development for our industry-leading advisor technologies, infrastructure, and network services, as well as security operations,” said AssetMark’s Chief Information Officer Muk Mehta.

“Congratulations to AssetMark on their new software development office,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Atlanta’s talented workforce will surely meet the needs of this innovative company and I look forward to their success.”

GDEcD Senior Project Manager Randall Toussaint represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, and Georgia Power.

“Congratulations to AssetMark, Inc. on the selection of downtown Atlanta for their new office,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “As innovators and thought leaders in the asset management industry, they are a welcome addition to metro Atlanta’s thriving financial services ecosystem.”

101 Marietta Street features state-of-the-art amenities, including a fitness center and renovated meeting spaces. The building is close to two MARTA rail stations, providing optimal accessibility to Metro Atlanta, and is located within walking distance of Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia Aquarium, and CNN Center.

“We want to welcome AssetMark to its new home in downtown Atlanta as they target their solutions to the country’s more than 300,000 independent financial advisors,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “Our city’s abundance of tech talent, strong business climate, educational institutions and financial services ecosystem continue to attract industry leaders like AssetMark. This announcement once again demonstrates Atlanta’s ability to bring top-tier financial technology companies to the heart of the city.”

About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a leading independent provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors. The firm provides investment, relationship and practice management solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., including its Savos and Aris divisions, has more than $47.5 billion in assets on its platform as of August 31, 2018, and a history of innovation spanning over 20 years. For more information, visit www.assetmark.com and follow @AssetMark on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jill Epstein, Group Gordon

jepstein@groupgordon.com

(212) 784 5698

AssetMark high res logo USE.jpg

