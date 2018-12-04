Built Technologies’ Chase Gilbert Receives HousingWire’s 2018 Vanguard Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Built Technologies, has received HousingWire’s 2018 Vanguard Award. Built is a leading FinTech company focused on bringing construction lending into the digital age.

HousingWire, a national news outlet focused on the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, is honoring 52 leaders who were carefully selected by its editorial board based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months. Gilbert joins a prestigious list of executives who have led their companies to spectacular success, as evidenced by expanding products, services, and profits. The majority of the winners are leading from the C-suite, and many are also founders or co-founders of their businesses. Others are making invaluable contributions in business development, strategy, risk management and more.

"As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and to be more successful, the entry point gets tighter. These winners are truly the best Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the highest honor in the space," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “In addition to representing a wide range of talent and expertise in the mortgage finance economy, this year’s Vanguard honorees represent much of the change happening within the mortgage industry,” Online Editor Caroline Basile said.

Under Gilbert’s leadership, Built has had a year of record growth within the construction lending industry as the company remains the only platform to be endorsed by the American Bankers Association. Since launching in 2015, the company has more than tripled its client base to include over 70 banks across the U.S. and recently surpassed over $17 billion in construction loan volume.

“I am extremely honored to receive the 2018 Vanguard award with such an esteemed group of industry leaders and innovators,” said Gilbert. “This award is truly a reflection of our team at Built Technologies who have worked tirelessly to digitize construction lending and change the direction of the industry.”

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Built

Built is the leading provider of secure, cloud-based construction loan administration software and the only platform to be endorsed by the American Bankers Association. Built's collaborative platform brings the draw management process online, helping to reduce construction loan risk, increase loan profitability, transform the borrower experience, simplify compliance, and provide lenders with data never accessed before. Built serves community, regional, and national lenders coast-to-coast. To find out more visit getbuilt.com , join Built on LinkedIn, or follow Built on Twitter at @BuiltTechnology .

