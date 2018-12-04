04/12/2018 06:31:10

CGG and OMV: Continue Cooperation with Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Center

Paris, France - December 4, 2018

CGG announced today that its contract with OMV to operate a dedicated center at its head office in Vienna has been renewed. The contract will run for a further three years. During this period OMV will continue to benefit from onsite access to CGG's subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization expertise and technology. The support given by the center to image and interpret OMV's geophysical data and the collaborative spirit in which the teams work together help to provide greater insight into OMV's worldwide acreage.

The two companies have worked together as strategic partners since the center first opened in 1979. The tailored service delivered by experienced in-house geoscientists gives OMV access to CGG's latest technologies as well as the support of experts and compute capacity from CGG's Paris and London hubs.

Christopher Veit, SVP Exploration, Development & Production, OMV Upstream, said: "Geophysical technology is a critical factor for future success in OMV's upstream oil and gas business and I am very pleased that OMV will continue its strategic partnership with CGG. The continuation of our long-term cooperation with CGG will benefit OMV in terms of continuous advancement in seismic technology and capability."

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "The OMV center is the longest-running of the 11 dedicated centers CGG operates for clients worldwide. Its impressive track record testifies to the strength of our relationship with OMV and the level of trust between our two companies. It is also an excellent example of the value this type of strategic partnership can bring to both parties. The close in-house interaction constantly challenges us to develop and introduce new technologies and workflows that translate into business value that meets and often exceeds expectations."

About CGG

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN:

0013181864

).

About OMV

OMV is producing and marketing oil and gas, innovative energy and high-end petrochemical solutions - in a responsible way. With Group sales of EUR 20 bn and a workforce of around 20,700 employees in 2017, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Upstream, OMV has as strong base in Romania and Austria and a balanced international portfolio, with the North Sea, the Middle East & Africa and Russia as further core regions. 2017 daily production stood at approximately 348,000 boe/d. In Downstream, OVM operates three refineries with a total annual processing capacity of 17.8 mn tonnes and more than 2,000 filling stations in ten countries as of year-end 2017. OMV operates a gas pipeline network in Austria and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2017, gas sales volumes amounted to 113 TWh.

Contacts       

CGG Group Communications

& Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

OMV Public Relations

Andreas Rinofner

Tel.: +43 1 40440-21472

E-Mail: public.relations@omv.com

 

CGG Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: :invrelparis@cgg.com

 

 

OMV Investor Relations

Florian Greger

Tel.: +43 1 40440-22421

E-mail: investor.relations@omv.com 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media Relations

Debra Dryer

Tel: +1 281 275 7619

E-Mail: ddryer@fairfieldgeo.com

 

      
    
    
 

