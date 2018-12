Change of sub-fund's risk category

The sub-fund’s Rietumu Asset Management Fund-Fixed Income Investment Grade USD (ISIN LV0000400901) risk category has changed. As of 03.12.2018 the level of SRRI (synthetic risk-return indicator) changed from 3 to 2, meaning the decrease of sub-fund’s risk profile.

