04/12/2018 19:09:49

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
19:13 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsin..
03 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
03 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA G..
Related debate
16 Nov - 
de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til 2020 e..
16 Nov - 
tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye møde, hvis man ..
09 Nov - 
har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat være i lommen ..

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Trevena, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Dycom Industries, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:09 TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03 Dec TRVN
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02 Dec HON
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, TRVN, HTHT, CWH and HON
30 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Trevena, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRVN
30 Nov TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
29 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Nov HON
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, CWH, HON and DY
28 Nov TRVN
TREVENA INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline – TRVN
28 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 10, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
4
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
5
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Files Two Patent Term Extensions in the United States; Expects NUZYRA™ Patent Protection Exclusivity Until at Least October 2030

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.6717 -0.5% Stock price decreasing
Dycom Industries Inc 66.58 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Williams Group Expands to Offer Complete Practice Management Service for Optometrists
20:10
MakeCents Announces Mobile Wallet Beta Program Expansion with Seabra Foods
19:57
24-Hour CDPHP Treadmill Challenge Raises $5,000 for Family and Child Service of Schenectady
19:47
Associa Northern California Promotes Kelly Zibell to Branch President
19:46
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:45
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:44
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST HON IGCC ALGN MGI TX MAR CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:37
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MDR, ATUS and PPDF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 20:39:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-04 21:39:13 - 2018-12-04 20:39:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY