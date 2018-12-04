04/12/2018 17:24:27

Claudia Mashburn Inducted to Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Marriott Marquis proudly congratulates the hotel’s long-time concierge, Claudia Mashburn on being inducted to the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame, following the 20th anniversary celebration of the organization at Flourish on November 1st, 2018.

The Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame recognized Claudia, along with a host of other notable inductees. Marriott is honored to be named among some of the area’s best in the hospitality industry, thanks to Claudia’s hard work, dedication and friendly service to all guests.

Claudia has worked for Marriott for 34 years, 31 of which have been at the Marquis, currently serving as chief concierge for Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Mashburn began her career with Marriott brands in 1982 at Marriott Biscayne Bay in Miami as bell captain. Following a successful career in Miami, she relocated to Atlanta in 1987 and worked both the front and concierge desk at Atlanta Marriott Marquis. During Atlanta’s time hosting the Centennial Olympic Games, Mashburn organized and staffed the International Olympic Committee desk as the Marriott Marquis hotel liaison and assisted international dignitaries, executive committee members and international press. She’s received the Where Magazine Silver Plume Susan Sturgis Hyde Distinguished Service Award for her ongoing contributions to tourism, the hospitality industry and the community at-large, while also being selected to join Les Clefs d'Or concierge society for her local expertise and commitment to excellence when assisting hotel guests.

Claudia’s personalized attention to detail, warm smile and commitment to the guest experience are all hallmarks of Marriott’s hospitality philosophy, and the hotel is proud to celebrate her incredible work. Her level of service is part of what makes each stay at the property unique.

Offering all-new Atlanta hotel rooms and Stay Well Rooms, along with a rejuvenating on-site spa, the hotel has become an iconic destination for travelers looking to explore Atlanta. Its soaring, Instagram-worthy atrium, designed by Atlanta legend John Portman, greets guests in style, along with restaurants, a Starbucks, fitness center and indoor and outdoor pools.

For those looking to book a stay at the hotel, Marriott Rewards has now merged with the Starwood Preferred Guest program to add even more incentives and savings. Guests who book directly with the hotel will get the lowest available rates.

For more information, or to book a stay at the hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, guests can call 404-521-0000.

About Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Located in downtown, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis is an iconic hotel in Atlanta’s heart. Its lobby features a spectacular atrium, which is anchored by the 50-foot color-changing sail of Pulse, the hotel’s vibrant cocktail lounge. Situated in the Peachtree Center, the hotel places travelers near a MARTA rail station, Georgia World Congress Center and AmericasMart Atlanta. Its spacious guest rooms all feature stunning cityscape views, state-of-the-art technology and serious creature comforts. Guests are invited to indulge and dine at one of five unique dining destinations, including Sear steakhouse, find urban calm in The Spa, the hotel’s signature wellness destination, or break a sweat in the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center. Rising as the preeminent meetings terminus of the South, Atlanta Marriott Marquis boasts more than 160,000 square feet of meeting space, making it the preferred hotel among savvy business travelers.

CONTACT: Atlanta Marriott Marquis

265 Peachtree Center Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 USA

+1 404-521-0000

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/atlmq-atlanta-marriott-marquis/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4456a8f8-133e-4fb5-974d-dbb8926df359

21559005_10154813725521657_994725253476418811_n.png

