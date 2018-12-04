04/12/2018 19:31:04

Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of $1.27 Million Public Offering for China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Market: CCCL) completed a public offering of 1,000,000 million units to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of common stock and 500,000 warrants. The Unit was priced at $1.27 and the 5-year warrants exercisable at $1.27 per share. The Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.06 million. China Ceramics plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund inventory, distribution expenses, vendor obligations outside of the PRC, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the Exclusive Placement Agent for the offering and utilized its Diversified Investor Offering™ structure including both institutional and retail investors.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-228182) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on November 19, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866-928-0928.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd.  

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. For more information, please visit https://www.cceramics.com.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors. The Firm offers full service investment banking, research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please contact:

Elise Stern, Sr. Managing Director - Institutional Equities

estern@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2926

