DoubleVerify and Adform Announce Exclusive Integration to Assure Media Quality Coverage for Global Advertisers

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify, the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today announced an exclusive integration with Adform, one of Europe’s leading multi-screen ad tech platforms, to assure media quality coverage and drive workflow efficiencies for global media buyers. The integration was driven through DoubleVerify’s partnership with Vodafone, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies.

Vodafone has invested heavily in creating a best-in-breed digital media buying practice that leverages both DoubleVerify’s global verification services and Adform’s leading platform capabilities. DV is the first measurement provider to enable its proprietary post-bid blocking solution through the Adform platform, assuring brands like Vodafone that their programmatic ads will be delivered fraud-free, brand safe and in-geo. The integration ensures seamless activation of pre-bid targeting, measurement and blocking across devices (including mobile in-app) and formats (display and video), resulting in heightened quality coverage for advertisers.

In addition to blocking, the Adform integration also includes implementation of automated tagging – creating significant workflow efficiencies for media buyers. Adform tags can now be distributed directly to publishers, simplifying campaign setup, reducing the potential for manual error, and speeding campaign time-to-market. DV is the only measurement partner with this capability.

“DV’s partnership with Adform demonstrates our commitment to provide the most comprehensive verification coverage for our global client base, making execution of consistent quality controls as streamlined as possible,“ said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “We are proud of our collaboration to date and look forward to partnering with Adform on future innovations.”

The integration with Adform reinforces DV’s mission to power the new standard of marketing performance – the DV Authentic Impression®, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that assures both media quality and media effectiveness. To be counted as Authentic by DV, an impression must be fully viewed, by a human, in the right geo, in a brand safe environment. DV is the only company to measure and de-duplicate impression quality employing this methodology – giving global advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment.

Sara Martins de Oliveira, Global Brand Director, Vodafone, said, “The Authentic Impression is a core KPI that defines Vodafone media quality. As a result of DV’s integration with Adform, Vodafone can seamlessly activate pre- and post-bid filtering, measurement and blocking across devices and formats. The DV integration represents the most complete post-bid blocking solution available to brands on Adform today and helps reinforce Vodafone’s Global Brand Safety Profile.”

DV and Adform have partnered since 2017 to provide pre-bid targeting and post-bid monitoring of fraud, viewability and brand safety.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

About Adform

Adform provides an integrated Software as a Service platform for the buying, managing and serving of digital advertising. The company’s software consist of a Data Management Platform, a Demand Side Platform and an Ad Serving Platform with advanced analytics, reporting and creative tools that drive high impact digital advertising campaigns globally. Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform services a client portfolio that includes the world’s leading agencies, advertisers, consultancies, and publishers. To learn more visit us at adform.com or join.adform.com.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 46 more, and fixed broadband operations in 18 markets. As of 30 June 2018, Vodafone Group had 534.5 million mobile customers and 19.9 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit Vodafone.com.

