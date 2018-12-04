04/12/2018 21:05:55

Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri Named Chief Medical Officer of KPC’s Hemet and Menifee Hospitals

HEMET, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KPC announced the appointment of Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri as Chief Medical Officer for Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center. Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center are two of seven hospitals affiliated with KPC’s southern California-based health system.

A graduate of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri most recently served as Program Director of the Transitional Year Internship for graduate medical residents at Hemet Valley Medical Center. 

In addition, Dr. Chaudhuri served as the Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Peri-Operative Clinic of the Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Was selected as the Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Riverside Community Hospital, and served as Medical Director for local Independent Physician Associations and Hospitalist groups.

“Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri brings with her a demonstrated track record of success, skill, passion, and expertise in healthcare through her clinical and academic credentials that are a tremendous benefit to the KPC health system and the communities we serve,” said Peter Baronoff, CEO of KPC Health.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center and will continue to pursue my lifelong goal of supporting high quality and accessible healthcare for our patients and their families,” said Dr. Chaudhuri.  

KPC operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, urgent care facilities, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities throughout the western United States.

For more information about Hemet Valley Medical Center, visit https://www.hemetvalleymedicalcenter.com/ and for more information about Menifee Valley Medical Center, visit https://www.menifeevalleymedicalcenter.com/.

Contact:

Jeff Corless 714.676.8878

Kelsey Eiben 714.676.8879

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05921865-d68b-49d3-89a3-caff93f1da87

 

 

1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
4
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Next-Generation CAR T Discoveries and Positive T-Cell Immunotherapy Results in Patients with EBV+ PTLD Involving the CNS at 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
5
Markforged ramps Metal X system production, announces “Metal Monday”

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:02
Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Evolves With Increased Degrees of Freedom
22:01
Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Leasing
22:00
The North Carolina Turnpike Authority selects TransCore to deploy innovative tolling back office solution
21:49
Study Shows Natural Gas Is Key to Reaching Northwest Emission Reduction Goals
21:48
MicroVision Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21:46
ESI Launches New Geode CO2 Laser Drilling System for HDI Rigid Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing
21:35
xG TECHNOLOGY CLOSES ON DEBT FINANCING
21:33
The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Estimated Ordinary Income Dividend
21:32
Northrop Grumman Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 22:22:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-04 23:22:08 - 2018-12-04 22:22:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY