EMCORE Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

Consolidated Q4 revenue of $25.2 million

Consolidated Q4 GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million and Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million

GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.21) and Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.12)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR - News ), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today's high-speed communications network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2018.

In addition, the Company today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jikun Kim is leaving the Company to tend to personal obligations. EMCORE has an external search underway to identify a replacement. Mr. Kim expects to continue serving in his capacity as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer until December 31, 2018. Mr. Kim’s departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, or any matter related to the Company’s accounting practices or financial statement disclosures.

Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE's President and CEO commented, “2018 was a challenging year for us as we worked through an inventory overhang in the Cable TV supply chain. With that behind us now, we're experiencing strong growth in L-EML transmitter shipments and expect that our CATV business will be on a solid footing in FY19.” Rittichier went on to say “We’ve also entered the year with robust backlog in our Navigation and Chip product lines and look forward to realizing growth in these areas. I also want to thank Jikun Kim for his contributions to the company, and wish him great success and happiness going forward.”

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Highlights For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Revenue $ 25,241 $ 17,717 $ 29,176 GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,428 $ 1,198 $ 10,611 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,557 $ 1,298 $ 10,769 GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (5,616 ) $ (7,954 ) $ 1,709 Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (3,518 ) $ (6,926 ) $ 3,331 GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (5,833 ) $ (8,414 ) $ 2,196 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (3,275 ) $ (6,710 ) $ 3,430 GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.12

Financial Statement Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018:

Consolidated revenue was $25.2 million, representing a 42.5% increase from the prior quarter

Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 17.5%, representing an increase from the 6.8% gross margin in the prior quarter

Consolidated Non-GAAP gross margin was 18.1%, representing an increase from 7.3% in the prior quarter

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was (22.2)%, representing an increase from (44.9)% in the prior quarter

Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin was (13.9)%, representing an increase from (39.1)% in the prior quarter

GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.21), representing an increase from $(0.31) in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.12), representing an increase from $(0.26) in the prior quarter

Cash and cash equivalents was $63.1 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $2.2 million when compared to the end of the prior quarter

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Year

Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Highlights For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Revenue $ 85,617 $ 122,895 GAAP Gross Profit $ 18,487 $ 42,534 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 19,003 $ 43,096 GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (18,311 ) $ 7,741 Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (12,071 ) $ 14,075 GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations (17,902 ) $ 8,384 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (11,338 ) $ 14,320 GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.66 ) $ 0.30 Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.52

Financial Statement Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018:

Consolidated revenue was $85.6 million, representing a 30.3% decrease from the prior year

Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 21.6%, representing a decrease from the 34.6% gross margin reported in the prior year

Consolidated Non-GAAP gross margin was 22.2%, representing a decrease from 35.1% reported in the prior year

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was (21.4)%, representing a decrease from 6.3% in the prior year

Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin was (14.1)%, representing a decrease from 11.5% in the prior year

GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.66), representing a decrease from $0.30 in the prior year

Non-GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.41), representing a decrease from $0.52 in the prior year

Cash and cash equivalents was $63.1 million at the end of the year, a decrease of $5.2 million when compared to the prior year

Business Outlook The Company expects revenue for the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2018 to be in the range of $23 to $25 million.

Conference Call The Company will discuss its financial results on December 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m PST). The call will be available by dialing 888-204-4368. For international callers, please dial +1 323-994-2082. The conference passcode number is 7241733. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at https://investor.emcore.com/events.cfm . A webcast will be available for replay beginning Tuesday, December 4, 2018 for at least 90 days following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems and military communications. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, visit https://www.emcore.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS from continuing operations and pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations as a supplemental measure to U.S. GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS from continuing operations and pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating results; therefore, they have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pre-tax income from continuing operations to GAAP income from continuing operations, which identifies the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures, are provided in the table below titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

We believe that these additional non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. We also use these financial measures internally to evaluate our operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. In addition, financial analysts that follow us may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on our non-GAAP financial measures. We also believe that it is in the best interests of our investors to provide this non-GAAP information.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by all of our competitors and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to U.S. GAAP and by providing a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results included in our Exchange Act reports, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov , including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Revenue $ 25,241 $ 17,717 $ 29,176 $ 85,617 $ 122,895 Cost of revenue 20,813 16,519 18,565 67,130 80,361 Gross profit 4,428 1,198 10,611 18,487 42,534 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 5,532 5,237 5,181 21,232 22,246 Research and development 4,372 3,915 3,862 15,387 12,542 Impairments — — 38 — 506 Loss (gain) from change in estimate on ARO obligation 145 — (45 ) 145 (45 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (5 ) — (134 ) 34 (456 ) Total operating expense 10,044 9,152 8,902 36,798 34,793 Operating (loss) income (5,616 ) (7,954 ) 1,709 (18,311 ) 7,741 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 243 216 99 733 245 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (570 ) (676 ) 388 (434 ) 82 Change in fair value of financial instruments — — — — Other income 110 — — 110 316 Total other (expense) income (217 ) (460 ) 487 409 643 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) (5,833 ) (8,414 ) 2,196 (17,902 ) 8,384 Income tax (expense) benefit (53 ) — (32 ) 449 (163 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (5,886 ) (8,414 ) 2,164 (17,453 ) 8,221 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 41 — 14 Net (loss) income $ (5,886 ) $ (8,414 ) $ 2,205 $ (17,453 ) $ 8,235 Per share data: Net (loss) income per basic share: Continuing operations $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.31 Discontinued operations — — 0.00 — 0.00 Net (loss) income per basic share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.31 Net (loss) income per diluted share: Continuing operations $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.30 Discontinued operations — — 0.00 — 0.00 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.30 Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 27,424 27,387 26,904 27,266 26,659 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 27,424 27,387 27,768 27,266 27,544

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of September 30, 2018 As of September 30, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,117 $ 68,333 Restricted cash 78 421 Accounts receivable, net 19,275 22,265 Inventory 20,850 25,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,730 8,527 Total current assets 116,050 124,685 Property, plant, and equipment, net 18,216 16,635 Non-current inventory 1,433 2,686 Other non-current assets, net 199 78 Total assets $ 135,898 $ 144,084 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,997 $ 11,818 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,205 9,825 Total current liabilities 27,202 21,643 Asset retirement obligations 1,809 1,638 Other long-term liabilities 82 29 Total liabilities 29,093 23,310 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 734,066 730,906 Treasury stock (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 885 561 Accumulated deficit (580,425 ) (562,972 ) Total shareholders’ equity 106,805 120,774 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 135,898 $ 144,084

We have provided a reconciliation of our non-GAAP pre-tax income from continuing operations financial measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure as indicated in the table below:

EMCORE Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 US GAAP net (loss) income $ (5,886 ) $ (8,414 ) $ 2,205 $ (17,453 ) $ 8,235 US GAAP net loss from discontinued operations — — (41 ) — (14 ) US GAAP (loss) income from Continuing Operations (5,886 ) (8,414 ) 2,164 (17,453 ) 8,221 Income tax (benefit) expense 53 — 32 (449 ) 163 Other income (110 ) — — (110 ) (316 ) Currency exchange loss (gain) 570 676 (388 ) 434 (82 ) Total other income & tax related adjustments 513 676 (356 ) (125 ) (235 ) Stock based compensation expense - R&D 153 157 143 614 505 Stock based compensation expense - SG&A 669 625 648 2,584 2,605 Litigation related expenses 1,169 127 422 1,762 783 Severance and restructuring charges (162 ) 19 392 585 1,874 Impairments — — 38 — 506 Loss (gain) from change in estimate on ARO obligation 145 — (45 ) 145 (45 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (5 ) — (134 ) 34 (456 ) Total operating expense adjustments 1,969 928 1,464 5,724 5,772 ARO accretion 16 17 19 66 70 Stock based compensation expense - COGS 113 83 139 450 492 Total COGS adjustments 129 100 158 516 562 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (3,275 ) $ (6,710 ) $ 3,430 $ (11,338 ) $ 14,320 GAAP EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.30 Other income and tax related adjustments 0.02 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) Operating expense adjustments 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.21 0.21 COGS adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.52 GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 17.5 % 6.8 % 36.4 % 21.6 % 34.6 % Non GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 18.1 % 7.3 % 36.9 % 22.2 % 35.1 % GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (22.2 )% (44.9 )% 5.9 % (21.4 )% 6.3 % Non GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (13.9 )% (39.1 )% 11.5 % (14.1 )% 11.5 %

Stock-based compensation expense

The effect of recording stock-based compensation expense was as follows:

Stock-based Compensation Expense For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Cost of revenue $ 113 $ 83 $ 139 $ 450 $ 492 Selling, general, and administrative 669 625 648 2,584 2,605 Research and development 153 157 143 614 505 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 935 $ 865 $ 930 $ 3,648 $ 3,602

