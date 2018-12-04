04/12/2018 11:05:00

EMCORE Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

  • Consolidated Q4 revenue of $25.2 million

  • Consolidated Q4 GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million and Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million

  • GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.21) and Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.12)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR - News), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today's high-speed communications network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2018.

In addition, the Company today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jikun Kim is leaving the Company to tend to personal obligations. EMCORE has an external search underway to identify a replacement. Mr. Kim expects to continue serving in his capacity as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer until December 31, 2018. Mr. Kim’s departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, or any matter related to the Company’s accounting practices or financial statement disclosures.

Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE's President and CEO commented, “2018 was a challenging year for us as we worked through an inventory overhang in the Cable TV supply chain. With that behind us now, we're experiencing strong growth in L-EML transmitter shipments and expect that our CATV business will be on a solid footing in FY19.” Rittichier went on to say “We’ve also entered the year with robust backlog in our Navigation and Chip product lines and look forward to realizing growth in these areas. I also want to thank Jikun Kim for his contributions to the company, and wish him great success and happiness going forward.”

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Highlights

 

For the Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

Revenue $25,241  $17,717  $29,176 
GAAP Gross Profit $4,428  $1,198  $10,611 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $4,557  $1,298  $10,769 
GAAP Operating (loss) income $(5,616) $(7,954) $1,709 
Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $(3,518) $(6,926) $3,331 
GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $(5,833) $(8,414) $2,196 
Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations $(3,275) $(6,710) $3,430 
GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $(0.21) $(0.31) $0.08 
Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $(0.12) $(0.26) $0.12 

Financial Statement Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018:

  • Consolidated revenue was $25.2 million, representing a 42.5% increase from the prior quarter

  • Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 17.5%, representing an increase from the 6.8% gross margin in the prior quarter

  • Consolidated Non-GAAP gross margin was 18.1%, representing an increase from 7.3% in the prior quarter

  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was (22.2)%, representing an increase from (44.9)% in the prior quarter

  • Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin was (13.9)%, representing an increase from (39.1)% in the prior quarter

  • GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.21), representing an increase from $(0.31) in the prior quarter

  • Non-GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.12), representing an increase from $(0.26) in the prior quarter

  • Cash and cash equivalents was $63.1 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $2.2 million when compared to the end of the prior quarter

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Year

Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Highlights

 

For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

 

2018

 

2017

Revenue $85,617  $122,895 
GAAP Gross Profit $18,487  $42,534 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $19,003  $43,096 
GAAP Operating (loss) income $(18,311) $7,741 
Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $(12,071) $14,075 
GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations (17,902) $8,384 
Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations  $(11,338) $14,320 
GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share $(0.66) $0.30 
Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share

 $(0.41) $0.52 

Financial Statement Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018:

  • Consolidated revenue was $85.6 million, representing a 30.3% decrease from the prior year

  • Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 21.6%, representing a decrease from the 34.6% gross margin reported in the prior year

  • Consolidated Non-GAAP gross margin was 22.2%, representing a decrease from 35.1% reported in the prior year

  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was (21.4)%, representing a decrease from 6.3% in the prior year

  • Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin was (14.1)%, representing a decrease from 11.5% in the prior year

  • GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.66), representing a decrease from $0.30 in the prior year

  • Non-GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS from continuing operations was $(0.41), representing a decrease from $0.52 in the prior year

  • Cash and cash equivalents was $63.1 million at the end of the year, a decrease of $5.2 million when compared to the prior year

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2018 to be in the range of $23 to $25 million.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its financial results on December 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m PST). The call will be available by dialing 888-204-4368. For international callers, please dial +1 323-994-2082. The conference passcode number is 7241733. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at https://investor.emcore.com/events.cfm. A webcast will be available for replay beginning Tuesday, December 4, 2018 for at least 90 days following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems and military communications. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, visit https://www.emcore.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS from continuing operations and pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations as a supplemental measure to U.S. GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS from continuing operations and pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating results; therefore, they have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pre-tax income from continuing operations to GAAP income from continuing operations, which identifies the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures, are provided in the table below titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

We believe that these additional non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. We also use these financial measures internally to evaluate our operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. In addition, financial analysts that follow us may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on our non-GAAP financial measures. We also believe that it is in the best interests of our investors to provide this non-GAAP information.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by all of our competitors and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to U.S. GAAP and by providing a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results included in our Exchange Act reports, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

  

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

  

September 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

Revenue $25,241  $17,717  $29,176  $85,617  $122,895 
Cost of revenue 20,813  16,519  18,565  67,130  80,361 
Gross profit 4,428  1,198  10,611  18,487  42,534 
Operating expense:          
Selling, general, and administrative 5,532  5,237  5,181  21,232  22,246 
Research and development 4,372  3,915  3,862  15,387  12,542 
Impairments     38    506 
Loss (gain) from change in estimate on ARO obligation 145    (45) 145  (45)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets (5)   (134) 34  (456)
Total operating expense 10,044  9,152  8,902  36,798  34,793 
Operating (loss) income (5,616) (7,954) 1,709  (18,311) 7,741 
Other income (expense):          
Interest income, net 243  216  99  733  245 
Foreign exchange (loss) gain (570) (676) 388  (434) 82 
Change in fair value of financial instruments          
Other income 110      110  316 
Total other (expense) income (217) (460) 487  409  643 
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) (5,833) (8,414) 2,196  (17,902) 8,384 
Income tax (expense) benefit (53)   (32) 449  (163)
(Loss) income from continuing operations (5,886) (8,414) 2,164  (17,453) 8,221 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax     41    14 
Net (loss) income $(5,886) $(8,414) $2,205  $(17,453) $8,235 

Per share data:

          
Net (loss) income per basic share:          
Continuing operations $(0.21) $(0.31) $0.08  $(0.64) $0.31 
Discontinued operations     0.00    0.00 
Net (loss) income per basic share $(0.21) $(0.31) $0.08  $(0.64) $0.31 
           
Net (loss) income per diluted share:          
Continuing operations $(0.21) $(0.31) $0.08  $(0.64) $0.30 
Discontinued operations     0.00    0.00 
Net (loss) income per diluted share $(0.21) $(0.31) $0.08  $(0.64) $0.30 
           
Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 27,424  27,387  26,904  27,266  26,659 
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 27,424  27,387  27,768  27,266  27,544 

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 As of September 30, 2018

 

As of September 30, 2017

ASSETS

   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$63,117  $68,333 
Restricted cash78  421 
Accounts receivable, net19,275  22,265 
Inventory20,850  25,139 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets12,730  8,527 
Total current assets116,050  124,685 
Property, plant, and equipment, net18,216  16,635 
Non-current inventory1,433  2,686 
Other non-current assets, net199  78 
Total assets$135,898  $144,084 

LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$12,997  $11,818 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities14,205  9,825 
Total current liabilities27,202  21,643 
Asset retirement obligations1,809  1,638 
Other long-term liabilities82  29 
Total liabilities29,093  23,310 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock734,066  730,906 
Treasury stock(47,721) (47,721)
Accumulated other comprehensive income885  561 
Accumulated deficit(580,425) (562,972)
Total shareholders’ equity106,805  120,774 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$135,898  $144,084 

We have provided a reconciliation of our non-GAAP pre-tax income from continuing operations financial measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure as indicated in the table below:

EMCORE Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

  

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

  

September 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

US GAAP net (loss) income

 

$

(5,886

)

 

$

(8,414

)

 

$

2,205

  

$

(17,453

)

 

$

8,235

 
US GAAP net loss from discontinued operations     (41)   (14)

US GAAP (loss) income from Continuing Operations

 

(5,886

)

 

(8,414

)

 

2,164

  

(17,453

)

 

8,221

 
           
Income tax (benefit) expense 53    32  (449) 163 
Other income (110)     (110) (316)
Currency exchange loss (gain) 570  676  (388) 434  (82)

Total other income & tax related adjustments

 

513

  

676

  

(356

)

 

(125

)

 

(235

)

           
Stock based compensation expense - R&D 153  157  143  614  505 
Stock based compensation expense - SG&A 669  625  648  2,584  2,605 
Litigation related expenses 1,169  127  422  1,762  783 
Severance and restructuring charges (162) 19  392  585  1,874 
Impairments     38    506 
Loss (gain) from change in estimate on ARO obligation 145    (45) 145  (45)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets (5)   (134) 34  (456)

Total operating expense adjustments

 

1,969

  

928

  

1,464

  

5,724

  

5,772

 
           
ARO accretion 16  17  19  66  70 
Stock based compensation expense - COGS 113  83  139  450  492 

Total COGS adjustments

 

129

  

100

  

158

  

516

  

562

 

Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income from continuing operations

 

$

(3,275

)

 

$

(6,710

)

 

$

3,430

  

$

(11,338

)

 

$

14,320

 
           

GAAP EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

0.08

  

$

(0.64

)

 

$

0.30

 
Other income and tax related adjustments 0.02  0.02  (0.01) 0.00  (0.01)
Operating expense adjustments 0.07  0.03  0.05  0.21  0.21 
COGS adjustments 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.02  0.02 

Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations - per diluted share

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

0.12

  

$

(0.41

)

 

$

0.52

 
GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 17.5% 6.8% 36.4% 21.6% 34.6%
Non GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 18.1% 7.3% 36.9% 22.2% 35.1%
GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (22.2)% (44.9)% 5.9% (21.4)% 6.3%
Non GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (13.9)% (39.1)% 11.5% (14.1)% 11.5%

Stock-based compensation expense

The effect of recording stock-based compensation expense was as follows:

Stock-based Compensation Expense

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

 

September 30, 2018

 

September 30, 2017

Cost of revenue$113  $83  $139  $450  $492 
Selling, general, and administrative669  625  648  2,584  2,605 
Research and development153  157  143  614  505 
Total stock-based compensation expense$935  $865  $930  $3,648  $3,602 

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Jikun Kim

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

(617) 542-6180

investor@emcore.com

