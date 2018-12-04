04/12/2018 09:00:19

Europe investment in standardized greenhouse gas measurement helps to predict and mitigate climate change

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOS, Integrated Carbon Observation System in Europe, announces that 15 new greenhouse gas measurement stations have been certified for standardized data production. ICOS data helps to reveal the carbon emissions and sinks on a European level. Data is essential to predict climate change and to mitigate its consequences in line with the United Nations agreements currently being negotiated in Poland.

Regional greenhouse gas measurements are critical to understand the development of climate change, and to predict as well as to mitigate its consequences. The amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere increases fast. This, in turn, means more heat is constantly being trapped in the atmosphere, warming it further.

ICOS, a European research infrastructure, measures greenhouse gases in an extensive network of over 130 stations to produce science-based information for both the scientific community and for the decision makers.  After more than five years of work, additional 15 stations now meet the high standards of ICOS, joining the ranks of altogether 32 certified ICOS stations. ICOS aims to have a majority of its stations certified by the end of 2019. The standards fulfil all international criteria, for example, the ones set by World Meteorological Organization and United Nations.

Greenhouse gas data helps to steer climate change mitigation efforts

“With our standardized measurement stations, we gain much more precise knowledge of the carbon emissions and sinks in Europe: of the ones produced by us people, but also of the natural fluxes of the greenhouse gases,” says Dr Werner Kutsch, Director General at ICOS. 

Natural carbon fluxes affect the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as much as human emissions and may themselves be altered by climate change. In the long-term, it is important to be able to distinguish between natural and fossil fuel emissions to be able to direct the efforts in the right way.

“The greenhouse gas information gathered from all over Europe is essential for national governments to improve their mitigation activities, and also for inter-governmental organisations to make informed decisions, when they seek ways to fulfil the requirements set by international agreements,” says Dr Kutsch.  The Paris Agreement and the today commencing United Nations climate negotiations in Poland are examples of such agreements.

The stations receiving the certificate now are located in Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Sweden, and on a Norwegian research vessel cruising the North Atlantic Ocean.

One of the German stations is Lindenberg, a station which is part of a Meteorological Observatory run by German Weather Service (DWD). Dr Christian Plass-Duelmer, head of Meteorological Observatory Hohenpeissenberg hosting these two stations for DWD says: “We are very proud to have this station approved for fulfilling the state-of-the-art quality requirements of ICOS. This station combines two aspects: we have an outstanding experience with meteorological transport processes, which enable a better understanding of local fluxes of greenhouse gases. Furthermore, the station is located in a straight line of three ICOS stations from Helgoland via Gartow to Lindenberg. Thus, it will allow us to study the emissions of the big city areas of Hamburg and Berlin. Such information is essential for the monitoring of German and European emissions based on ICOS data.”

For more information:

Werner Kutsch, Director General, ICOS, Integrated Carbon Observation System

Phone: +358 50 4484598

Email:  werner.kutsch@icos-ri.eu

Christian Plass-Dülmer, Director, Meteorological Observatory Hohenpeissenberg, Deutcher Wetterdienst

Phone: +49 69 80629740

Email: christian.plass-duelmer@dwd.de

Katri Ahlgren, Head of Communications, ICOS, Integrated Carbon Observation System

Phone: +358 40 3502557

Email: katri.ahlgren@icos-ri.eu

Integrated Carbon Observation System, ICOS, is a European-wide greenhouse gas research infrastructure.  ICOS produces standardised data on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, as well as on carbon fluxes between the atmosphere, the earth and oceans. This information is essential for predicting and mitigating climate change. The standardized ICOS data is based on the measurements from over 130 stations across 12 European countries. The international organization is financed by its member countries. 

Webpage: www.icos-ri.eu  Twitter: https://twitter.com/icos_ri

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a1d8121-63c6-48f0-b587-69592542881f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cc2c1b5-7e52-4eaa-9fc1-74f6faaebe7b

icos logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
29
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
3
XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of GMP Audit
4
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
5
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:06
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
10:04
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Sara Gullickson Named First Woman CEO of a U.S. Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Item 9 Labs Corp.
10:00
Toll Brothers Reports 4th Quarter and FYE 2018 Results
10:00
Recology selects Locus Technologies SaaS EHS Compliance software
09:59
Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbance in GCF test system TST4 - Update
09:55
Transaction in Own Shares
09:46
Market Shares - Cash Market November 2018
09:35
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 10:24:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-04 11:24:13 - 2018-12-04 10:24:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY