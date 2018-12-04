04/12/2018 17:30:00

EventTracker SIEM by Netsurion Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management Report for the Eleventh Year

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading provider of managed security services, today announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) solution, EventTracker, has been recognized once again by Gartner, Inc. in its 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.” This will mark the 11th consecutive year that EventTracker has been included in this Magic Quadrant report. 1

The Magic Quadrant is based on Gartner’s annual analysis of the SIEM market that includes an evaluation of the market and vendors in the industry. EventTracker is considered a Niche Player, based on Gartner’s definition.

EventTracker is uniquely designed to deliver security and compliance results for small to mid-sized enterprises. EventTracker 9, released in December 2017, improves productivity instantly with a modern interface that is intuitive and customizable; enhances common workflows with more efficient storage and search technology; and expands its capability to scale to the very large and diverse data sets needed for today’s enterprise IT infrastructures. In May 2018, EventTracker was the only SIEM to be “Lab Approved” in SC Media’s annual product group test.

Co-Managed SIEM is on the Rise

Security information and event management technology is a core component of cybersecurity, however due to lack of SIEM expertise and internal resources, many implementations fail to meet their potential. For this reason, Netsurion focuses on delivering EventTracker with its co-managed SIEM service, SIEMphonic. Co-managed SIEM services allow IT security and risk leaders to optimize the value from their SIEM platform while achieving a balance of control and flexibility.

EventTracker’s co-managed SIEMphonic service covers the three phases of a SIEM deployment:

  • Run for the initial deployment and ongoing management of the SIEM

  • Tune for the co-managed SIEM service for fine-tuning of the EventTracker SIEM

  • Monitor for the 24/7 security monitoring of the customer’s EventTracker SIEM instance for potential threats

Managed Security for MSPs and Distributed Enterprises

Netsurion also provides MSPs with EventTracker Essentials, a managed SIEM service that greatly bolsters a managed IT service provider’s ability to deliver managed security services to SMBs. The solution has gained considerable traction in 2018, made evident by its inclusion in Continuum’s threat detection and response solution for MSPs.

Netsurion also has also focused on bundling EventTracker Essentials with their managed SD-Branch service to protect multi-location. Through easily deployed sensors that protect critical endpoints, like point-of-sale (POS) systems, real-time alerts and recommendations for critical security incidents are automatically sent to the business or MSP, and in the event of certain critical threats, the sensor can perform automated response actions, neutralizing the threat before damage to a network can occur.

“We are very proud that EventTracker has been included in this Magic Quadrant for the eleventh consecutive year,” said A.N. Ananth, chief strategy officer, Netsurion. “With our vision and SMB focus, our co-managed SIEM is the real difference maker as we don’t stop at delivering a top-rated platform. We ensure our customers get results through managed security services and a 24/7 SOC. Those results include minimized cost, expedited deployment and optimized security and compliance.”

To download this Magic Quadrant report, visit: https://www.eventtracker.com/campaigns/gartner-mq-siem/. For more information about EventTracker SIEM solutions, visit https://www.netsurion.com/solutions/threat-management. To learn more about EventTracker Essentials for MSPs, visit https://www.netsurion.com/solutions/advanced-threat-protection.

From 2008-12, EventTracker was listed as Prism Microsystems.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Tweet this: EventTracker, a @Netsurion company, included in @Gartner_inc Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management report for 11th consecutive time https://bit.ly/2pSsayo

Resources

Netsurion Security Blog

Netsurion Success Stories

EventTracker YouTube

EventTracker Case Studies

About Netsurion

With Netsurion, distributed enterprises accelerate innovation while reducing complexity by combining network security, threat management and compliance readiness into a single suite of managed services. Netsurion Connect is a powerful and practical WAN security platform with flexible co-management services to efficiently manage many branch locations and IoT applications. Netsurion Protect delivers enterprise-grade threat lifecycle management through a leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform that unifies machine learning, behavior analytics and security orchestration. Netsurion Comply consists of regulation-specific solutions that streamline compliance management, so organizations are always audit-ready. www.netsurion.com Twitter: @Netsurion 

About EventTracker                                                                          

EventTracker by Netsurion empowers organizations to successfully predict, prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats. The EventTracker SIEM platform unifies machine learning, behavior analytics, and security orchestration and offers subscription-based solutions for any size company or budget. More and more organizations are seeking SIEM-as-a-Service to realize optimal security results. SIEMphonic builds on the EventTracker platform by delivering a Co-Managed SIEM service complete with 24/7 global Security Operations Center (SOC), powered by threat intelligence. www.netsurion.com/eventtracker  Twitter: @EventTrackerSec

CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

(203) 226-9290

dmontner@montner.com

ETlogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
4
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
5
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Files Two Patent Term Extensions in the United States; Expects NUZYRA™ Patent Protection Exclusivity Until at Least October 2030

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
FirstService Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
18:30
INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
18:30
JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Extends SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE Exhibition Through January 6
18:28
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Aphria, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – APHA
18:27
Third Partner Joins King & Spalding in Los Angeles From Boutique Healthcare Firm
18:20
Transaction in Own Shares
18:16
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines reinforce connectivity between Mexico and Detroit by launching new route
18:12
Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia
18:11
InMarket Leads Projected to be Million Dollar Business for Fastbase, Inc. in 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 18:57:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-04 19:57:08 - 2018-12-04 18:57:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY