EventTracker SIEM by Netsurion Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management Report for the Eleventh Year

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading provider of managed security services, today announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) solution, EventTracker , has been recognized once again by Gartner, Inc. in its 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.” This will mark the 11th consecutive year that EventTracker has been included in this Magic Quadrant report. 1

The Magic Quadrant is based on Gartner’s annual analysis of the SIEM market that includes an evaluation of the market and vendors in the industry. EventTracker is considered a Niche Player, based on Gartner’s definition.

EventTracker is uniquely designed to deliver security and compliance results for small to mid-sized enterprises. EventTracker 9, released in December 2017, improves productivity instantly with a modern interface that is intuitive and customizable; enhances common workflows with more efficient storage and search technology; and expands its capability to scale to the very large and diverse data sets needed for today’s enterprise IT infrastructures. In May 2018, EventTracker was the only SIEM to be “Lab Approved” in SC Media’s annual product group test .

Co-Managed SIEM is on the Rise

Security information and event management technology is a core component of cybersecurity, however due to lack of SIEM expertise and internal resources, many implementations fail to meet their potential. For this reason, Netsurion focuses on delivering EventTracker with its co-managed SIEM service, SIEMphonic. Co-managed SIEM services allow IT security and risk leaders to optimize the value from their SIEM platform while achieving a balance of control and flexibility.

EventTracker’s co-managed SIEMphonic service covers the three phases of a SIEM deployment:

Run for the initial deployment and ongoing management of the SIEM

Tune for the co-managed SIEM service for fine-tuning of the EventTracker SIEM

Monitor for the 24/7 security monitoring of the customer’s EventTracker SIEM instance for potential threats

Managed Security for MSPs and Distributed Enterprises

Netsurion also provides MSPs with EventTracker Essentials, a managed SIEM service that greatly bolsters a managed IT service provider’s ability to deliver managed security services to SMBs. The solution has gained considerable traction in 2018, made evident by its inclusion in Continuum’s threat detection and response solution for MSPs .

Netsurion also has also focused on bundling EventTracker Essentials with their managed SD-Branch service to protect multi-location. Through easily deployed sensors that protect critical endpoints, like point-of-sale (POS) systems, real-time alerts and recommendations for critical security incidents are automatically sent to the business or MSP, and in the event of certain critical threats, the sensor can perform automated response actions, neutralizing the threat before damage to a network can occur.

“We are very proud that EventTracker has been included in this Magic Quadrant for the eleventh consecutive year,” said A.N. Ananth, chief strategy officer, Netsurion. “With our vision and SMB focus, our co-managed SIEM is the real difference maker as we don’t stop at delivering a top-rated platform. We ensure our customers get results through managed security services and a 24/7 SOC. Those results include minimized cost, expedited deployment and optimized security and compliance.”

To download this Magic Quadrant report, visit: https://www.eventtracker.com/campaigns/gartner-mq-siem/ . For more information about EventTracker SIEM solutions, visit https://www.netsurion.com/solutions/threat-management. To learn more about EventTracker Essentials for MSPs, visit https://www.netsurion.com/solutions/advanced-threat-protection .

1 From 2008-12, EventTracker was listed as Prism Microsystems.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

