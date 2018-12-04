04/12/2018 23:00:00

Fred’s Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 8:00 A.M. ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended November 3, 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, December 13, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Tejal Patel at 1-318-348-8709.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the following web address https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132519 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.fredsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by phone after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on December 13, 2018 through December 27, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13685659

About Fred’s Inc.

Since 1947, Fred’s, Inc. has been an integral part of the communities it serves throughout the southeastern United States. Today, Fred’s operates approximately 600 discount value stores and its mission is to make it easy AND exciting to save money.  Its unique format offers customers a full range of value-priced everyday items, along with terrific deals on closeout merchandise throughout the store.  For more information about the Company, visit Fred’s website at www.fredsinc.com.

Contacts

Tejal Patel, Fred’s, Inc.

1-318-348-8709

Tejal.patel@fredsinc.com

freds.jpg

