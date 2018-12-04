04/12/2018 02:33:13

Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend

Longview, Texas, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading Symbol: FRD)

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on December 3, 2018, a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on February 8, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 11, 2019. 

For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.

2018 logo.jpg

