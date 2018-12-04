04/12/2018 09:17:53

Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbance in GCF test system TST4

Due to a failed upgrade, GCF test system TST4 will be temporarily shut down for maintenance.

An update notice will be sent once the system is ready for external testing.

   

If you have any questions, please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com

For technical issues, please contact: operator@nasdaq.com

 

