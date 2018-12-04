GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION RECEIVES GENEROUS DANIELS FUND GRANT

DENVER, CO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Global) announced today that it has received an $850K Daniels Fund grant - $100K to support Global’s life skills programs and a transformative $750K grant to help underwrite the buildout of Global’s state-of-the-art Education Center, expected to open in 2019.

The generous grant builds upon The Salah Foundation’s $1 million grant that secured the space for Global’s Education Center where programs will be held in The Salah Learning Zone. The Education Center will have a flexible design and storage to get maximum differing usage from the 2,480 square foot space.

Global intends to run several programs for students with Down syndrome including computer skills classes for various ages, and cooking and nutrition classes. In addition, Global will open up the space for non-profits and organizations serving the differently-abled community.

“We did an informal listening campaign with over 20 non-profits serving the differently-abled and the findings showed there is a great need for meeting space, classroom space, and that there are many ideas about new programs that can be launched at our Education Center,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of Global. “At the same time, we did a short informal survey of over 30 businesses in the Cherry Creek North area and all but four expressed interest in hiring a person with Down syndrome.”

With the generous Daniels Fund grant, Global will make vocational training and securing internships and jobs as a key priority. “We have supported Global’s life skills programs for several years and we are excited that the organization’s future programs have an emphasis on job training,” said Linda Childears, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “Global’s vision to find employment for its students in the Cherry Creek North area is very compelling for us as it fits in with our goal of helping people with disabilities achieve maximum independence and quality of life.”

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is at the forefront of research, medical care, education, and advocacy dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with Down syndrome. Global supports the research of hundreds of scientists around the world through their advocates, partners and affiliates, including the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome. To learn more, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

