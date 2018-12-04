04/12/2018 22:29:32

Grupo Salinas Reaffirms Its Commitment to Contribute to Strengthening the Mexico - United States Relationship

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that the Attorney General of the State of California, Xavier Becerra, met with Mexican opinion leaders at a meeting organized by Grupo Salinas in order to exchange views on the conditions that strengthen the relations of communities on both sides of the border.

During the event, Political Analyst Agustín Barrios Gómez; Expert in Latin America Ana María Salazar; Member of the Board of Directors of Pemex Lourdes Melgar; Program Director of the Aspen Institute Miguel Limón; and Border Affairs Advisor to the President of Mexico Pedro Romero, met with Mr. Becerra and Monique Limón, Representative of the 37th District of California.

Attendees shared information on migration, energy, and working conditions, and agreed on the importance of strengthening ties between the two economies in order to expand opportunities for exchange and development.

Mexico and the United States, in particular the State of California, are complementary regions that are strengthened by greater integration in the economic, political, social and cultural spheres; encouraging cooperation; and promoting joint work opportunities that improve competitiveness and growth prospects.

Grupo Salinas is firmly committed to fostering forums where ideas are exchanged and activities are developed that support wellbeing and progress that promotes inclusive prosperity, strengthened living standards, and the growth of communities.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (https://totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

LogoGS_Comunicados.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
4
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Next-Generation CAR T Discoveries and Positive T-Cell Immunotherapy Results in Patients with EBV+ PTLD Involving the CNS at 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
5
Markforged ramps Metal X system production, announces “Metal Monday”

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04 Dec
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports November 2018 Home Closings
04 Dec
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
04 Dec
Fred’s Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 8:00 A.M. ET
04 Dec
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH
04 Dec
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
04 Dec
SFIX LOSS ACTION NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stitch Fix, Inc. Investors of Important December 10 Deadline in Lawsuit – SFIX
04 Dec
IGCC NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds India Globalization Capital, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline First Class Action Filed by Firm– IGC, IGCC
04 Dec
GOOG, GOOGL LOSS DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Alphabet Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $200K of Important December 10 Deadline in First-Filed Case
04 Dec
Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 00:04:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-05 01:04:47 - 2018-12-05 00:04:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY