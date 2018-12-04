04/12/2018 14:14:14

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:  INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today the commencement of a proposed public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 1,500,000 shares offered by Inspire and 1,000,000 shares offered by certain stockholders of Inspire (the “Selling Stockholders”). Inspire also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. Inspire will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Guggenheim Securities and Stifel are acting as lead managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC  28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; from Leerink Partners, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by emailing syndicate@leerink.com or calling 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132; and from Wells Fargo Securities, 375 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10152, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by emailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or calling (800) 326-5897.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘could,’’ “future,” “outlook,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘contemplate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. 

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, estimates regarding the annual total addressable market for our Inspire therapy in the U.S. and our market opportunity outside the U.S., future results of operations, financial position, research and development costs, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; commercial success and market acceptance of our Inspire therapy; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage or reimbursement for our Inspire system or any future products we may seek to commercialize; competitive companies and technologies in our industry; our ability to expand our indications and develop and commercialize additional products and enhancements to our Inspire system; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand for our Inspire system and manage our inventory; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organization, and to market and sell our Inspire system in markets outside of the U.S.; our ability to increase the number of active medical centers implanting Inspire therapy; our ability to hire and retain our senior management and other highly qualified personnel; our ability to commercialize or obtain regulatory approvals for our Inspire therapy and system, or the effect of delays in commercializing or obtaining regulatory approvals; FDA or other U.S. or foreign regulatory actions affecting us or the healthcare industry generally, including healthcare reform measures in the U.S. and international markets; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for our Inspire therapy and system or avoid claims of infringement; the volatility of the trading price of our common stock; our expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; and our expectations about market trends. Other important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found under the captions “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and our registration statement on Form S-1 relating to this offering, which are each accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989

