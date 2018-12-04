Jacksonville Port Authority Auctions Two Kalmar Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacksonville Port Authority is selling two Kalmar SISU Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes , including a Cummins Generator and Bromma Spreader. Two Generator Trailers and Bromma Grapples, along with various other items are also included in the sale. These items are listed on the online government surplus auction website GovDeals.com .

The following is a detailed description of the items included in this auction:

Two Kalmar SISU RTG (Rubber Tired Gantry) Cranes manufactured in October 1999 with the Model Number 502715MB8E2045C, and Serial Numbers 40343 & 40344.

RTG Cummins KTA-19 Engine Rebuild Kit is a complete KTA-19 engine rebuild kit.

Cummins Diesel Engine RTG Generator, a complete spare 3-phase, 480 generator.

Two Mobile Trailer Grapple Racks

Two Bromma TOFC Grapples with Model Number D33759 and Serial Numbers 991432 and 991433.

Two Bromma Twin 20 AST-6 Spreaders with Model number AST6 E 29017 and Serial Numbers 690972 and 690973.

Also included with the sale are the Rubber Tired Gantry spare parts that Jacksonville Port Authority has on hand. A listing of the parts included is provided in a pdf attachment on the auction page.

Questions concerning the condition and working order of the items included with this auction can be directed to the seller by using the “Ask a Question” link or by phone. Contact information is provided under the “Seller Information” section on the auction page .

Interested buyers will need to register as a bidder with GovDeals. Registration is easy and free and can be completed at govdeals.com/Register .

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus. We partner with global Fortune 1000 corporations, middle market companies, and government agencies to intelligently transform surplus assets and inventory from a burden into a liquid opportunity that fuels the achievement of strategic goals. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart surplus solutions. Let us build a better future for your surplus. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Media Contact: Angela Jones GovDeals 334-301-7823 ajones@govdeals.com Retta Rogers Jacksonville Port Authority, FL (904) 357-3058 retta.rogers@jaxport.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/005151ae-6411-4ff3-bb28-cc5ca3cd3722