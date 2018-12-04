04/12/2018 21:15:00

Knoll Declares Cash Dividend

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc., (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable December 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2018.

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including our net income, restrictions in our credit facility, financial position, cash requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, and Muuto — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program. 

Investors: 

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media: 

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com

