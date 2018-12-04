La-Z-Boy Names Chief Human Resources Officer

MONROE, Mich., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today announced the appointment of Katie Vanderjagt as Chief Human Resources Officer. In the role, she will be responsible for HR strategic planning, leadership development, employee engagement, inclusion and diversity, organizational development and culture, change management, compensation and benefits, and leadership and oversight for talent management. Vanderjagt joined La-Z-Boy in 2015 as Director of Talent Management, was made Director of Corporate HR and Talent in 2017, and has been serving in the lead Human Resources position since August.

Commenting on the appointment, Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to appoint and elevate Katie to Chief Human Resources Officer of La-Z-Boy. She is a seasoned HR professional and, in addition to bringing a wealth of experience to the position, she has demonstrated leadership excellence throughout her tenure with the company, including over the last four months while serving in the senior-most HR capacity. I am confident she will not only continue to elevate the Human Resources function at La-Z-Boy, but will continue to drive change across our employees and culture to deliver results as we execute multiple growth strategies within the dynamic environment in which we operate."

Prior to joining La-Z-Boy, Vanderjagt was with Borgwarner as Director, Human Resources and Global Talent. Before that, she spent seven years at Owens-Illinois in various Human Resources positions of increasing responsibility before becoming Director, Global Talent Management and HR Strategy. She began her career at Target Corporation as a Human Resources Manager.

Vanderjagt said, “I am energized by the progressive HR strategies we are implementing at La-Z-Boy as well as the opportunity to lead a team of talented HR professionals. With a solid growth strategy in place and Joybird bringing an exciting new facet to our business, I look forward to all that we will achieve as we move the company forward.”

Vanderjagt earned her B.A., with Honors, in Business Management from Eastern Michigan University, and an Executive MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 157 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 543 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/.

