04/12/2018 05:05:00

LeddarTech Accelerates Momentum with $US 23.7 Million in Bridge Financing

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, announces the successful closing of a $US 23.7 million ($CDN 31.4 million) bridge. These funds will enable the company to continue the expansion of its research and development teams to accelerate the introduction of its automotive LiDAR development platform.

The financing consists of a revolving loan from Desjardins Group, one of the leading Canadian financial cooperatives, as well as a convertible note from existing shareholders, led by Desjardins-Innovatech, S.E.C.

“This financing from both our strategic and financial investors, as well as the continuous support from our banking partners in our growth, is a testament to the continued confidence they have in LeddarTech,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. He added, “The company is also considering additional opportunities for H1 2019 to further scale-up operations and accelerate our go-to-market strategy.”

“We are experiencing strong traction for our LiDAR development platform, with six tier-1 vendors actively developing automotive-grade LiDAR solutions based on the Leddar Engine and LeddarCore systems-on-chip, as well as strong interest from many other prospective strategic partners with whom we are currently discussing potential collaborations. This new investment will enable us to enhance the organization at all levels to meet market demand and support these new customers,” stated Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO, LeddarTech.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

logo_leddartech-noir-seul.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
15
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
15
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
Microsoft Powered ERP Technology 365 Cannabis Expands to Oceania Medical Marijuana Market
3
XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of GMP Audit
4
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
5
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:31
CGG and OMV: Continue Cooperation with Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Center
06:01
WISeKey to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 12th in New York City
05:59
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
05:30
Orgenesis Announces that Dr. Ohad Karnieli, CEO of Atvio Biotech, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Masthercell Global, will Present at the Cell Therapy Manufacturing & Gene Therapy Congress
05:05
LeddarTech Accelerates Momentum with $US 23.7 Million in Bridge Financing
05:03
Global Blockchain and X2 Games Enter into Acquisition Agreement
03:43
Notable Labs Collaborator at ASH Shows Company’s Platform Predicts Ex Vivo Drug Response in Myeloid Neoplasms
02:40
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call
02:33
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 06:58:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-04 07:58:55 - 2018-12-04 06:58:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY