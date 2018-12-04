04/12/2018 22:30:00

Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising in 49 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Friday, December 14, 2018, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Several analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 866-519-2796 and entering a conference pass code of 748638 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.

WEBCAST LINK:

REGISTER HERE TO ACCESS AUDIO WEBCAST AND REPLAY

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 20 states. Lee's local media organizations generate more than 70 million monthly web visits and have a total circulation of 0.8 million daily and 1.1 million Sunday. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100

4in-leelogo.jpg

Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 2018

