LGI Homes, Inc. Reports November 2018 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 500 homes closed in November 2018, compared to 543 home closings in November 2017. The Company ended the first eleven months of 2018 with 5,628 home closings, a 10.9% increase over 5,075 home closings during the first eleven months of 2017.

As of the end of November 2018, the Company had 85 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 27,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com