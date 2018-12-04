Manufacturing Company in Georgia Chooses TAB Bank for a $1.25 Million Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A manufacturing company based in Georgia has chosen TAB Bank for a $1.25 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

The company is a manufacturer of mattress and pillow covers. The company is experiencing increased growth and demand from its hospitality industry customers and needed a more flexible financing arrangement to accept increased orders from its customers. The company is expected to greatly increase sales and profitability with the new credit facility provided by TAB Bank.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has over 25 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at chris.mitchell@tabbank.com .

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

