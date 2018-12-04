04/12/2018 07:02:45

Metso acquires Kiln Flames Systems Ltd., KFS, to extend pyro processing capabilities

Metso Corporation's press release on December 4, 2018 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso has closed the acquisition of the UK-based combustion solutions and technology provider Kiln Flame Systems Ltd., KFS, to extend its pyro processing portfolio and capabilities.

KFS specializes in rotary kiln and calcining processes, combustion optimization and burner technologies with patented designs. It provides solutions to a wide range of industries including minerals processing. KFS has 14 employees based in High Wycombe, United Kingdom.

KFS will become part of Metso's Minerals Services business area, which offers a comprehensive line of pyro processing equipment.

"The acquisition supports Metso's growth strategy by strengthening our capabilities to provide pyro solutions to our customers. KFS technologies will complement our offering and we are pleased to welcome the KFS team to Metso", says Mikko Keto, president of Minerals Services business area at Metso.

"Joining forces with Metso gives us the opportunity to offer our technology to a wider customer base. KFS has worked hard to establish our position and reputation as a market leader in custom-designed combustion solutions, and we are delighted to build our future and continue serving existing and new customers with Metso", says Cliff Rennie, Director and CEO of KFS.

About KFS

KFS is a world-leader in rotary kiln and calciner combustion and process optimization.  It was founded in 1999. KFS' distinctiveness is based on its mastery of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) for burner design and system analysis backed up by an extensive history of physical modelling.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. 

metso.com

twitter.com/metsogroup

  

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Keto, President, Minerals Services business area, Metso Corporation +358 20 484 100, Email: mikko.keto@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Attachment

KFS_kiln_burner

