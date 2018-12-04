04/12/2018 17:51:49

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Sets the Stage for Flawless Events

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay proudly stands out among the most sought-after venues for events, celebrations, holiday parties and conferences in the Miami area, with more than 20,000 square feet of Miami event space, backed by bay views.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d79830e-e638-4f3e-83b2-785165682617

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35094226-5edc-45ab-a185-9c456a087203

Located on Biscayne Bay, the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views for creating unforgettable backdrops for events, and its downtown location puts guests and attendees close to major attractions, museums, sporting events and city events.

The Miami meeting venue offers 23 meeting rooms, with a 9,860-square-foot Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,350 guests, as well as the 2,500-square-foot Bayview Ballroom, offering inspiring views of the bay. All meeting rooms offer both high-speed wired and wireless Internet access and the latest audiovisual equipment, as well as custom catering.

Spacious accommodations, some with private balconies, let guests wake up to views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, where floor-to-ceiling windows inspire every workout, a lobby for mixing and mingling and The Catch Grill & Bar, which offers a taste of Florida’s freshest seafood.

Marriott’s experience in event and meeting management provides a seamless approach to the planning and execution of any meeting. The Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Event Planning team focuses on uncovering what is important to you, from catering to décor, to technology, and choosing the right event venue in Miami to fit your needs, whether large or small.

For more information, or to start planning an event, guests can call +1 305-374-3900.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. is a leading global lodging company with more than 6,700 properties across 130 countries and territories, reporting revenues of more than $22 billion in fiscal year 2017. Founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott and guided by family leadership for more than 90 years, the company is headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Edging the shimmering waters of the Port of Miami, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay offers modern comfort in a breathtaking downtown location. Spacious comfort awaits in beautifully appointed hotel rooms and suites, featuring Wi-Fi, work desks and lovely views of the city or waterfront. Explore the area's most popular attractions, including American Airlines Arena, Bayside Marketplace, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and South Beach. Celebrate and succeed in 20,000 square feet of elegant event space for meetings, weddings and social affairs. When it's all said and done, take a dip in our pool or savor distinctive cuisine at our signature restaurant. With a well-equipped fitness center and stylish poolside bar, the hotel is a sophisticated oasis, where contemporary comfort is complemented by the beauty of Miami.

CONTACT: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, Florida 33132 USA

+1 305-374-3900

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miabb-miami-marriott-biscayne-bay/

M_Marriott_logo.png

