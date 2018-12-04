04/12/2018 02:00:00

Mitel Partners with Tradewinds Brokerage to Accelerate UCaaS Business in Australia, New Zealand

  • Enhances regional alignment with Mitel’s global go-to-market approach and strategic focus on accelerating the move to cloud

  • Allows technology resellers to confidently transition customers to UCaaS with the support and experience of the Mitel and Tradewinds teams

  • Provides greater cloud choice for businesses ranging from SMBs to large retail enterprises seeking communications that are easy to use and quick to deploy

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel® today announced a master agent agreement with Tradewinds Brokerage, a Telarus company, which will expand the coverage of the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Tradewinds Brokerage, the first technology services distributor of its kind in ANZ, will be Mitel’s first official master agent in the region. The partnership will enable Mitel to extend the value of the master agent go-to-market model and grow its share of the global UCaaS market.

As part of the agreement, Tradewinds agents will offer Mitel’s MiCloud Connect solution to accelerate customers migration to the cloud with full support and expertise from Mitel and Tradewinds. MiCloud Connect is an end-to-end UCaaS solution that empowers users to work more efficiently, regardless of location, with seamless call control, collaboration, messaging, web and video conferencing, mobile apps, contact center capabilities and more.

Backed by Mitel’s industry-leading UCaaS solution, the partnership will expand access to new market segments and revenue opportunities for local technology resellers while positioning Tradewinds as a leading master agent in ANZ. Mitel will also have a dedicated team led by ANZ Cloud Manager, Andrew Ward, to ensure seamless collaboration with Tradewinds and further cloud services adoption in the region.

Quotes

“The partnership with Mitel provides tremendous value to our brokers and their customers as they optimize their communications with flexible, cloud-based technologies,” said Tony Heywood, director and head of channels ANZ, Tradewinds Brokerage. “Mitel’s UCaaS offering seamlessly brings together the communications tools a business needs into a single, easy solution that will help users be more productive. As we continue to advance our agent model in Australia and New Zealand, having Mitel’s solutions in our portfolio will reinforce our position as a market leader for the brokerage of cloud-based services.”

“Mitel has a long-standing partnership with the parent company of Tradewinds and a history of helping customers in the ANZ market successfully transition their businesses to the cloud. The partnership with Tradewinds enables us to further that success together by jointly offering the Australian IT&T community world-class UCaaS solutions that support their objectives for digital transformation,” said Frank Skiffington, vice president ANZ, Mitel.

Important Facts

  • Mitel powers 4.5 million cloud seats and 1.2 million UCaaS seats.

  • Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

Related Materials

About Tradewinds Brokerage

Tradewinds Brokerage, a Telarus (USA) company, is the first technology services distributor (master agent) to operate in the ANZ markets. We focus exclusively on helping our agent partners design, price, and source complex cloud-based technology solutions. Our portfolio of leading service providers of cybersecurity, contact center, unified communications, and global SD-WAN are available to all our agent partners without entering into unique agreements with each one. Backed by the largest privately-held master agent in the United States, Tradewinds has a bench of cloud and cybersecurity engineers that assist in discovery and solution design, helping sales partners find and close complex deals and earn residual income. To learn more about the Tradewinds opportunity, please visit www.TradewindsBrokerage.com.au.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

